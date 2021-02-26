DTV IC Market Size, Share, Development by 2026|Samsung, NXP, Zoran

Complete study of the global DTV IC market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global DTV IC industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on DTV IC production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global DTV IC market include Samsung, NXP, Zoran, Mstar Semiconductor, Media Tek, Cheertek, Microtune, Siliconimage, Brodcom, AMD, Chengdu West Star, Renesas, Pixelworks

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global DTV IC industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the DTV IC manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall DTV IC industry.

Global DTV IC Market Segment By Type:

, Mechanical Switch, Hybrid Switch, Other

Global DTV IC Market Segment By Application:

Home Networking, Communications, Business Applications, Others

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global DTV IC industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the DTV IC market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in DTV IC industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global DTV IC market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global DTV IC market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global DTV IC market?

TOC

Table of Contents 1 DTV IC Market Overview

1.1 DTV IC Product Overview

1.2 DTV IC Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Signal Demodulator Chip

1.2.2 Video-Control Chip

1.2.3 Mpeg-2 Decode Chip

1.2.4 Video Processing Chip

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Global DTV IC Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global DTV IC Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global DTV IC Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global DTV IC Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global DTV IC Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global DTV IC Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global DTV IC Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global DTV IC Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global DTV IC Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global DTV IC Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America DTV IC Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe DTV IC Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific DTV IC Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America DTV IC Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa DTV IC Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 2 Global DTV IC Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by DTV IC Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by DTV IC Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players DTV IC Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers DTV IC Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 DTV IC Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 DTV IC Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by DTV IC Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in DTV IC as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into DTV IC Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers DTV IC Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global DTV IC Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global DTV IC Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global DTV IC Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global DTV IC Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global DTV IC Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global DTV IC Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global DTV IC Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global DTV IC Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global DTV IC Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global DTV IC Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America DTV IC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America DTV IC Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America DTV IC Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific DTV IC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific DTV IC Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific DTV IC Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe DTV IC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe DTV IC Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe DTV IC Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America DTV IC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America DTV IC Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America DTV IC Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa DTV IC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa DTV IC Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa DTV IC Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global DTV IC by Application

4.1 DTV IC Segment by Application

4.1.1 Home Networking

4.1.2 Communications

4.1.3 Business Applications

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global DTV IC Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global DTV IC Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global DTV IC Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions DTV IC Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America DTV IC by Application

4.5.2 Europe DTV IC by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific DTV IC by Application

4.5.4 Latin America DTV IC by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa DTV IC by Application 5 North America DTV IC Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America DTV IC Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America DTV IC Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America DTV IC Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America DTV IC Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. DTV IC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada DTV IC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe DTV IC Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe DTV IC Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe DTV IC Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe DTV IC Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe DTV IC Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany DTV IC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France DTV IC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. DTV IC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy DTV IC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia DTV IC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific DTV IC Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific DTV IC Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific DTV IC Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific DTV IC Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific DTV IC Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China DTV IC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan DTV IC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea DTV IC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India DTV IC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia DTV IC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan DTV IC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia DTV IC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand DTV IC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia DTV IC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines DTV IC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam DTV IC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America DTV IC Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America DTV IC Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America DTV IC Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America DTV IC Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America DTV IC Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico DTV IC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil DTV IC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina DTV IC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa DTV IC Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa DTV IC Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa DTV IC Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa DTV IC Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa DTV IC Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey DTV IC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia DTV IC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E DTV IC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in DTV IC Business

10.1 Samsung

10.1.1 Samsung Corporation Information

10.1.2 Samsung Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Samsung DTV IC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Samsung DTV IC Products Offered

10.1.5 Samsung Recent Development

10.2 NXP

10.2.1 NXP Corporation Information

10.2.2 NXP Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 NXP DTV IC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 NXP Recent Development

10.3 Zoran

10.3.1 Zoran Corporation Information

10.3.2 Zoran Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Zoran DTV IC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Zoran DTV IC Products Offered

10.3.5 Zoran Recent Development

10.4 Mstar Semiconductor

10.4.1 Mstar Semiconductor Corporation Information

10.4.2 Mstar Semiconductor Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Mstar Semiconductor DTV IC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Mstar Semiconductor DTV IC Products Offered

10.4.5 Mstar Semiconductor Recent Development

10.5 Media Tek

10.5.1 Media Tek Corporation Information

10.5.2 Media Tek Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Media Tek DTV IC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Media Tek DTV IC Products Offered

10.5.5 Media Tek Recent Development

10.6 Cheertek

10.6.1 Cheertek Corporation Information

10.6.2 Cheertek Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Cheertek DTV IC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Cheertek DTV IC Products Offered

10.6.5 Cheertek Recent Development

10.7 Microtune

10.7.1 Microtune Corporation Information

10.7.2 Microtune Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Microtune DTV IC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Microtune DTV IC Products Offered

10.7.5 Microtune Recent Development

10.8 Siliconimage

10.8.1 Siliconimage Corporation Information

10.8.2 Siliconimage Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Siliconimage DTV IC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Siliconimage DTV IC Products Offered

10.8.5 Siliconimage Recent Development

10.9 Brodcom

10.9.1 Brodcom Corporation Information

10.9.2 Brodcom Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Brodcom DTV IC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Brodcom DTV IC Products Offered

10.9.5 Brodcom Recent Development

10.10 AMD

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 DTV IC Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 AMD DTV IC Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 AMD Recent Development

10.11 Chengdu West Star

10.11.1 Chengdu West Star Corporation Information

10.11.2 Chengdu West Star Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Chengdu West Star DTV IC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Chengdu West Star DTV IC Products Offered

10.11.5 Chengdu West Star Recent Development

10.12 Renesas

10.12.1 Renesas Corporation Information

10.12.2 Renesas Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Renesas DTV IC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Renesas DTV IC Products Offered

10.12.5 Renesas Recent Development

10.13 Pixelworks

10.13.1 Pixelworks Corporation Information

10.13.2 Pixelworks Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Pixelworks DTV IC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Pixelworks DTV IC Products Offered

10.13.5 Pixelworks Recent Development 11 DTV IC Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 DTV IC Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 DTV IC Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

