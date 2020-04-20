Ductile Iron Pipe Market Size, Share, Future Roadmap, Technological Innovations & Growth Forecast To 2026
Scope of Ductile Iron Pipe Market: Ductile iron pipe is a pipe made of ductile iron commonly used for potable water transmission and distribution. The ductile iron used to manufacture the pipe is characterized by the spheroidal or nodular nature of the graphite within the iron.
At present, the manufactures of are concentrated in Asia. China is the largest production area in the world. The global leading players in this market are Saint-Gobain, Kubota, Xinxing s, US Pipe (Forterra), Jindal SAW, etc.
The are mainly used by Water Supply/Treatment, Gas/Oil Supply, Mining and others applications. The main application of is Water Supply/Treatment.
Despite the presence of competition problems, due to people’s requirement of living quality is increased in many public places as well as workplace throughout the world, investors are still optimistic about this area, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. In the next five years, the consumption volume will keep increasing, as well as the consumption value.
Global market size will increase to 8340 Million US$ by 2025, from 6810 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for .
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
☑ DN 80mm-300mm
☑ DN 350mm-1000mm
☑ DN 1100mm-1200mm
☑ DN 1400mm-2000mm
☑ Others
Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):
☑ Water Supply/Treatment Pipe
☑ Gas/Oil Supply
☑ Mining
☑ Trenchless Application
☑ Others
Geographically, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, Ductile Iron Pipe market share and growth rate, and forecast (2020-2026) of the following regions:
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)
- Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)
- Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)
- United States
- China
- Japan
- India
- Other Regions
