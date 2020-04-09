Ductile Iron Pipes Volume Analysis, Segments, Value Share and Key Trends 2019-2020

The study on the Ductile Iron Pipes Market Research offers a profound comprehension of the market dynamics like opportunities, drivers, trends, and the challenges. The analysis further elaborates on the micro and macro-economic aspects which can be predicted to shape the rise of the Ductile Iron Pipes Market throughout the forecast period (2019-2029).

The introduced study elucidates the key indexes of Market growth which contains a comprehensive analysis of CAGR development the value chain, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. This data will enable readers to know the qualitative growth parameters of their worldwide market.

Analytical Insights Included at the Report

Estimated earnings growth of the Ductile Iron Pipes Marketplace during the forecast period

Facets expected to Help the growth of the Ductile Iron Pipes Market

The growth potential of the Ductile Iron Pipes Market in a Variety of regions

Consumption, pricing structure, and adoption routine of the Ductile Iron Pipes

Company profiles of major players at the Ductile Iron Pipes Market

Ductile Iron Pipes Market Segmentation Assessment

The development prospects of this Ductile Iron Pipes Marketplace in various Regions are analyzed in the report together with information such as political, the regulatory frame, and economic outlook of each region.

Higher Overall Costs Will Impede the Market Growth of Ductile Iron Pipes

The cost associated with ductile iron pipes is higher as compared to the other piping solutions such as PVC, HDPE etc. The overall cost including material cost, external protection cost along with the installation cost adds up and that makes ductile iron pipes costlier than other alternatives. Although, ductile iron pipes have a life span of over 100 years, still the longevity of ductile iron pipes has plummeted because of their thinner walls and greater susceptibility to corrosion, as per National Taxpayers Union. Furthermore, an increase in the use of recycled ductile iron in the manufacture of pipes can lead to acceleration of corrosion because of the inferior quality of the material of recycled scrap iron. A reduction in the quality of ductile iron reduces the service life of pipes to less than 50 years. Hence, such factors tend to hinder the adoption of ductile iron pipes.

Moreover, ductile iron pipes are prone to corrosion and leaks. When these pipes are used in underground applications, they affect the quality of soil and make it infertile. Corroded pipes lead to leakage of fluid and break failure. Moreover, ductile iron pipes pose a risk to public health since potable water is exposed to non-certified surfaces. Hence, all such factors tend to restrict the Global ductile iron pipes market at a nominal level.

Asian Region to Maintain the Dominance under Global Ductile Iron Pipes Market

On the basis of regional split, the global ductile iron pipes market covers six major regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania and Middle East & Africa. Of these, East Asia along with South Asia & Oceania account for nearly 50% of the ductile iron pipes market in terms of volume. Presence of majority of key players, high agricultural output, government initiatives towards water & waste water management are some of the prominent factors providing a boost to the Asian ductile Iron pipes market. Moreover, other overseas manufacturers such as Saint Gobain PAM etc. are also inclined towards expanding their businesses into the Asian countries owing to the increasing ductile iron pipes demand from the region along with comparatively cheap labor. Furthermore, ever increasing population estimates in Asian countries, increasing grey iron & cast iron production, rapid urbanization & industrialization coupled with focus towards changing the aging water infrastructure are the factors waving towards higher adoption of ductile iron pipes in the region till 2029. With the aforementioned factors, the South Asia & Oceania ductile iron pipes market is expected to grow two times the growth of Global GDP.

