Duplex Stainless Steel Market: 2019 Insights, Status, Latest Amendments and Outlook-2025|Sandmeyer Steel Company, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd , AALCO Metals Limited

Market Analysis: Global Duplex Stainless Steel Market

Global duplex stainless steel market is forecast to exhibit a steady CAGR of 4.1% during 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Owing to the corrosion resistance, tensile strength and durability of duplex stainless steel.

Market Definition: Global Duplex Stainless Steel Market

Duplex stainless offers resistant to corrosion and excessive mechanical quality that assures more uptime than carbon steels and regular steels and is twice as solid as the ferric treated steel and ordinary austenitic steels. Besides, along with the enhancing demand for duplex stainless steel from different end-user such as, oil and gas, mash and paper, desalination including construction is further going to drive the market growth.

Market Drivers:

Growing demand of duplex stainless steel in chemical industries and construction is driving the growth of the market

Extension of End-User industries in emerging countries is boosting the growth of the market

Increasing demand of stainless steel in paper industries is also contributing to the growth of the market

Market Restraint:

Increasing value of the raw materials that is used to produce duplex stainless-steel is hampering the growth of the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2018, Rolls-Royce contracted to bring Kamewa waterjet propulsion units and MTU engines for three 42m high-speed, lightweight carbon fiber ferries Kamewa steel-series waterjets, all five vessels will be powered by MTU series 2000 diesel engines. The product is made to create undisputed performance with low cost of ownership. This will help the company to expand its business in China.

In September 2017 Vigor was granted 10-year contract to build a new generation craft to interchange the present LCM-8 microphone boats. The new vessels will have triple drive MJP 750 DRB waterjets, constructed from duplex stainless steel providing advancements in MJP’s proprietary mixed flow technology. This contract will help the company to boost its product portfolio in the market.

Competitive Analysis:

Global duplex stainless steel market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in global duplex stainless steel market are Columbus Stainless (Pty) Ltd), Sandmeyer Steel Company, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd , AALCO Metals Limited., Special Steel Components Corporation., Penn Stainless, NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION., Outokumpu, MegaMex, Sandvik AB, Citizen Metal Pvt.Ltd., Special Piping Materials., Rolled Alloys, Inc, Tata Steel, ArcelorMittal, Ambica Steels Limited and thyssenkrupp Stainless GmbH and among others.

