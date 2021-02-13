Duplex Stainless Steel Market Regional Analysis, key Drivers and Restraints, by Product, Top Players and Forecast Analysis 2020-2026

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research recently published a research report titled, “Global Duplex Stainless Steel Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application”. The research report attempts to give a holistic overview of the Duplex Stainless Steel market by keeping the information simple, relevant, accurate, and to the point. The researchers have explained each aspect of the market thorough meticulous research and undivided attention to every topic. They have also provided data in statistical data to help readers understand the whole market. The report further provides historic and forecast data generated through primary and secondary research of the region and their respective manufacturers.

The competitive landscape of the global Duplex Stainless Steel market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global Duplex Stainless Steel market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Duplex Stainless Steel Market Research Report: Outokumpu OYJ, Tata Steel, Arcelormittal S.A., Nippon Steel & Sumikin Stainless Steel Corporation, Sandvik Materials Technology AB, Posco Group, Acerinox S.A., Allegheny Technologies Incorporated, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd, Daido Steel Co. Ltd., Nippon Yakin Kogyo Co. Ltd., AK Steel Holding Corporation, Thyssenkrupp Ag, Voestalpine Ag, Carpenter Technology Corporation

Global Duplex Stainless Steel Market by Type: Lean Duplex, Duplex, Super Duplex

Global Duplex Stainless Steel Market by Application: Oil & Gas Industry, Desalination Industry, Chemical Industry, Pulp & Paper Industry, Construction Industry, Others

The Duplex Stainless Steel market is divided into the two important segments, product type segment and end user segment. In the product type segment, it lists down all the products currently manufactured by the companies and their economic role in the market. It also reports the new products that are currently being developed and their scope. Further, it presents a detailed understanding of the end users that are a governing force of the Duplex Stainless Steel market. In this chapter of the Duplex Stainless Steel report, the researchers have explored the various regions that are expected to witness fruitful developments and make serious contributions to the market’s burgeoning growth. Along with general statistical information, the Duplex Stainless Steel report has provided data of each region with respect to its revenue, productions, and presence of major manufacturers.

The major regions which are covered in the report includes North America, Europe, Central and South America, Asia Pacific, South Asia, the Middle East and Africa, GCC countries, and others.

Key Questions Answered

• What will be the size of the global Duplex Stainless Steel market in 2025?

• What is the current CAGR of the global Duplex Stainless Steel market?

• Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

• Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Duplex Stainless Steel market?

• Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Duplex Stainless Steel market?

• Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

• Which are the top players currently operating in the global Duplex Stainless Steel market?

• How will the market situation change in the coming years?

• What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

• What is the growth outlook of the global Duplex Stainless Steel market?

Table of Contents

1 Duplex Stainless Steel Market Overview

1.1 Duplex Stainless Steel Product Overview

1.2 Duplex Stainless Steel Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Lean Duplex

1.2.2 Duplex

1.2.3 Super Duplex

1.3 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Duplex Stainless Steel Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Duplex Stainless Steel Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Duplex Stainless Steel Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Duplex Stainless Steel Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Duplex Stainless Steel Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

2 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Duplex Stainless Steel Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Duplex Stainless Steel Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Duplex Stainless Steel Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Duplex Stainless Steel Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Duplex Stainless Steel Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Duplex Stainless Steel Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Duplex Stainless Steel Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Duplex Stainless Steel as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Duplex Stainless Steel Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Duplex Stainless Steel Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Duplex Stainless Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Duplex Stainless Steel Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Duplex Stainless Steel Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Duplex Stainless Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Duplex Stainless Steel Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Duplex Stainless Steel Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Duplex Stainless Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Duplex Stainless Steel Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Duplex Stainless Steel Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Duplex Stainless Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Duplex Stainless Steel Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Duplex Stainless Steel Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Duplex Stainless Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Duplex Stainless Steel Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Duplex Stainless Steel Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Duplex Stainless Steel by Application

4.1 Duplex Stainless Steel Segment by Application

4.1.1 Oil & Gas Industry

4.1.2 Desalination Industry

4.1.3 Chemical Industry

4.1.4 Pulp & Paper Industry

4.1.5 Construction Industry

4.1.6 Others

4.2 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Duplex Stainless Steel Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Duplex Stainless Steel by Application

4.5.2 Europe Duplex Stainless Steel by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Duplex Stainless Steel by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Duplex Stainless Steel by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Duplex Stainless Steel by Application

5 North America Duplex Stainless Steel Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Duplex Stainless Steel Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Duplex Stainless Steel Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Duplex Stainless Steel Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Duplex Stainless Steel Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Duplex Stainless Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Duplex Stainless Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Duplex Stainless Steel Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Duplex Stainless Steel Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Duplex Stainless Steel Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Duplex Stainless Steel Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Duplex Stainless Steel Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Duplex Stainless Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Duplex Stainless Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Duplex Stainless Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Duplex Stainless Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Duplex Stainless Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Duplex Stainless Steel Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Duplex Stainless Steel Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Duplex Stainless Steel Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Duplex Stainless Steel Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Duplex Stainless Steel Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Duplex Stainless Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Duplex Stainless Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Duplex Stainless Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Duplex Stainless Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Duplex Stainless Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Duplex Stainless Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Duplex Stainless Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Duplex Stainless Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Duplex Stainless Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Duplex Stainless Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Duplex Stainless Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Duplex Stainless Steel Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Duplex Stainless Steel Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Duplex Stainless Steel Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Duplex Stainless Steel Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Duplex Stainless Steel Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Duplex Stainless Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Duplex Stainless Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Duplex Stainless Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Duplex Stainless Steel Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Duplex Stainless Steel Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Duplex Stainless Steel Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Duplex Stainless Steel Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Duplex Stainless Steel Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Duplex Stainless Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Duplex Stainless Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Duplex Stainless Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Duplex Stainless Steel Business

10.1 Outokumpu OYJ

10.1.1 Outokumpu OYJ Corporation Information

10.1.2 Outokumpu OYJ Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Outokumpu OYJ Duplex Stainless Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Outokumpu OYJ Duplex Stainless Steel Products Offered

10.1.5 Outokumpu OYJ Recent Development

10.2 Tata Steel

10.2.1 Tata Steel Corporation Information

10.2.2 Tata Steel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Tata Steel Duplex Stainless Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 Tata Steel Recent Development

10.3 Arcelormittal S.A.

10.3.1 Arcelormittal S.A. Corporation Information

10.3.2 Arcelormittal S.A. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Arcelormittal S.A. Duplex Stainless Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Arcelormittal S.A. Duplex Stainless Steel Products Offered

10.3.5 Arcelormittal S.A. Recent Development

10.4 Nippon Steel & Sumikin Stainless Steel Corporation

10.4.1 Nippon Steel & Sumikin Stainless Steel Corporation Corporation Information

10.4.2 Nippon Steel & Sumikin Stainless Steel Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Nippon Steel & Sumikin Stainless Steel Corporation Duplex Stainless Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Nippon Steel & Sumikin Stainless Steel Corporation Duplex Stainless Steel Products Offered

10.4.5 Nippon Steel & Sumikin Stainless Steel Corporation Recent Development

10.5 Sandvik Materials Technology AB

10.5.1 Sandvik Materials Technology AB Corporation Information

10.5.2 Sandvik Materials Technology AB Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Sandvik Materials Technology AB Duplex Stainless Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Sandvik Materials Technology AB Duplex Stainless Steel Products Offered

10.5.5 Sandvik Materials Technology AB Recent Development

10.6 Posco Group

10.6.1 Posco Group Corporation Information

10.6.2 Posco Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Posco Group Duplex Stainless Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Posco Group Duplex Stainless Steel Products Offered

10.6.5 Posco Group Recent Development

10.7 Acerinox S.A.

10.7.1 Acerinox S.A. Corporation Information

10.7.2 Acerinox S.A. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Acerinox S.A. Duplex Stainless Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Acerinox S.A. Duplex Stainless Steel Products Offered

10.7.5 Acerinox S.A. Recent Development

10.8 Allegheny Technologies Incorporated

10.8.1 Allegheny Technologies Incorporated Corporation Information

10.8.2 Allegheny Technologies Incorporated Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Allegheny Technologies Incorporated Duplex Stainless Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Allegheny Technologies Incorporated Duplex Stainless Steel Products Offered

10.8.5 Allegheny Technologies Incorporated Recent Development

10.9 Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

10.9.1 Jindal Steel & Power Ltd Corporation Information

10.9.2 Jindal Steel & Power Ltd Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Jindal Steel & Power Ltd Duplex Stainless Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Jindal Steel & Power Ltd Duplex Stainless Steel Products Offered

10.9.5 Jindal Steel & Power Ltd Recent Development

10.10 Daido Steel Co. Ltd.

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Duplex Stainless Steel Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Daido Steel Co. Ltd. Duplex Stainless Steel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Daido Steel Co. Ltd. Recent Development

10.11 Nippon Yakin Kogyo Co. Ltd.

10.11.1 Nippon Yakin Kogyo Co. Ltd. Corporation Information

10.11.2 Nippon Yakin Kogyo Co. Ltd. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Nippon Yakin Kogyo Co. Ltd. Duplex Stainless Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Nippon Yakin Kogyo Co. Ltd. Duplex Stainless Steel Products Offered

10.11.5 Nippon Yakin Kogyo Co. Ltd. Recent Development

10.12 AK Steel Holding Corporation

10.12.1 AK Steel Holding Corporation Corporation Information

10.12.2 AK Steel Holding Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 AK Steel Holding Corporation Duplex Stainless Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 AK Steel Holding Corporation Duplex Stainless Steel Products Offered

10.12.5 AK Steel Holding Corporation Recent Development

10.13 Thyssenkrupp Ag

10.13.1 Thyssenkrupp Ag Corporation Information

10.13.2 Thyssenkrupp Ag Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Thyssenkrupp Ag Duplex Stainless Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Thyssenkrupp Ag Duplex Stainless Steel Products Offered

10.13.5 Thyssenkrupp Ag Recent Development

10.14 Voestalpine Ag

10.14.1 Voestalpine Ag Corporation Information

10.14.2 Voestalpine Ag Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Voestalpine Ag Duplex Stainless Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Voestalpine Ag Duplex Stainless Steel Products Offered

10.14.5 Voestalpine Ag Recent Development

10.15 Carpenter Technology Corporation

10.15.1 Carpenter Technology Corporation Corporation Information

10.15.2 Carpenter Technology Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Carpenter Technology Corporation Duplex Stainless Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Carpenter Technology Corporation Duplex Stainless Steel Products Offered

10.15.5 Carpenter Technology Corporation Recent Development

11 Duplex Stainless Steel Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Duplex Stainless Steel Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Duplex Stainless Steel Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

