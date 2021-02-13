Dura Substitute Market Growing Demand, Supply and Revenue 2020 to 2027

The dura mater is the dense, leathery membrane covering and protecting the brain and spinal cord. Dural graft substitutes are used when the opening in the dura is too large to be sutured together. Dural substitutes are necessary to prevent CSF leaks and to allow openings in the dura to heal after surgery. Dural substitutes can be either biological harvested from animals or human cadavers or synthetic, and are applied as an onlay or suturable grafts. The main benefit of using a dural substitute lies in its similarity to the patient’s dura and its ability to absorb and integrate itself onto the host tissue.

Increase in the number of road accidents and sports injuries thereby increasing the need of neurosurgery, is the major factor propelling the market growth. However, product recalls may hamper the market growth.

The key players influencing the market are:

– DePuy Synthes

– Stryker Corporation

– Cook

– B. Braun Melsungen AG (Aesculap, Inc.)

– Medtronic

– Integra LifeSciences

– GUNZE LIMITED

– Baxter

– Cousin Biotech

– Natus Medical Incorporated

– Tissuemed Ltd

– Vostra Medical Products

This report contains:

Market sizing for the global Dura Substitute

Compare major Dura Substitute providers strategies and approaches to the challenges they face

Analysis of the effects deglobalisation trends may have for Dura Substitute providers

Profiles of major Dura Substitute providers

7-year CAGR forecasts for Dura Substitute -intensive vertical sectors

Dura Substitute Market report also provide a in-depth understanding of the cutting-edge competitive analysis of the emerging market trends along with the drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the market to offer worthwhile insights and current scenario for making right decision. The report covers the prominent players in the market with detailed SWOT analysis, financial overview, and key developments of last three years. Moreover, the report also offers a 360º outlook of the market through the competitive landscape of the global industry player and helps the companies to garner Dura Substitute Market revenue by understanding the strategic growth approaches.

Dura Substitute Market is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2020 – 2027, considering 2020 as the base year and 2020 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

Report Spotlights

Progressive industry trends in the global Dura Substitute market to help players develop effective long-term strategies

Business growth strategies adopted by developed and developing markets

Quantitative analysis of the Dura Substitute market from 2020 to 2027

Estimation of Dura Substitute demand across various industries

PEST analysis to illustrate the efficacy of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry to predict market growth

Recent developments to understand the competitive market scenario and Dura Substitute demand

Market trends and outlook coupled with factors driving and restraining the growth of the Dura Substitute market

Decision-making process by understanding strategies that underpin commercial interest with regard to Dura Substitute market growth

Ceramic balls market size at various nodes of market

Detailed overview and segmentation of the global Dura Substitute market, as well as its dynamics in the industry

Dura Substitute market size in various regions with promising growth opportunities

