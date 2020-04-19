E-commerce will Eventually Alter the Appearance of Bottles

The appearance and size of bottles depends on the appearance of the shelves. The reason for this argument is that some years back, the shelves were the storage units of the bottles. However, due to the vast evolution of technology, electronic commerce has emerged and the designs of bottles altered to meet the specific requirements of e-commerce.

In addition to that, the work of customers is simplified; customers are no longer buying bottled products from the outlets where they pick the products from shelves. The online sellers have come up with different methods of designing bottles where they aim at maximizing the content of the product while minimizing the size of the bottle that will carry the product. Furthermore, they have made sure that the bottle is biodegradable hence easy for the consumer to dispose of.

Products sold through E-commerce have to be stored with a type of packaging that the consumer can easily dispose of and that is how they came up with the cardboard boxing and bubble wrap for easy disposal thus sustaining the environment. P&G are the initial designers of these bottles. They came up with the Tide Eco-Box to transport liquid as swiftly as possible on its delivery from the site of manufacture to the destination of the consumer.

The Tide Eco-Box reaches the destination of a consumer’s in an airtight, shipping –safe box made out of cardboard. Within the walls of the box, there is a sealed bag containing a Tide liquid detergent meant for laundry purposes. For the consumer to use the cardboard containing small holes the cardboard removal is by peeling off to display a dosing cup and a new twist cap referred to as a “no-drip”.

In addition to that, the Eco-Box has a pull out stand. This stand comes in handy when the consumer gets difficulties in transferring the liquid into a cup without raising the Eco-box manually. Instead, he pulls out the stand thus elevating the bottle making it easier for the liquid to flow into the cup beneath the tap fitted into the Eco-Box. The tap serves as the outlet.