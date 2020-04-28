E-Prescribing Market to Grow at a CAGR of 26.8% During Forecast Period 2028 | Cerner Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Henry Schein among Others

The reports provides insights on opportunities, restraints, drivers, trends, and forecasts up to 2028. As per the overview of the Global E-Prescribing Market the Market was at USD 890 mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 26.8% over the forecast period. The detailed study of the business of the E-Prescribing Market covers the estimation size of the market in terms of volume and value.

In an attempt to identify the opportunities for growth in the E-Prescribing Market, the industry analysis was geographically divided into significant regions that are progressing faster than the overall market.

Each market player included in the study of E-Prescribing Market is evaluated according to its production footprint, market share, existing and new launches, current R&D projects, and business strategies. Also, the E-Prescribing Market study evaluates the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats (SWOT) analysis. The report evaluates and explores the progress outlook for the global E-Prescribing market environment, including sales, production & usage and historical data & forecasting.

Key Developments in E-Prescribing Market:

In February 2018, DrFirst revealed first ever intelligent e-prescribing mobile app to contest opioid over-prescribing and increase medication adherence.

In July 2017, easypres.com launched the first cloud-based electronic prescription and patient management software for Doctors in Bangladesh.

What insights will readers obtain from the report on the E-Prescribing Market?

It provides niche insights for the decision about every possible segment helping in the strategic decision-making process.

Market size estimation of the E-Prescribing Market on a regional and global basis.

A unique research design for market size estimation and forecast.

Identification of major companies operating in the market with related developments, behavior patterns of each E-Prescribing Market player–product launches, extensions, alliances, and market acquisitions

Comprehensive scope to cover all the possible segments helping every stakeholder in the E-Prescribing Market.

This report is customized by segment, by sub-segment, by region/country, along with a product specific competitive analysis to meet your specific requirements.

Important objectives of this report are: To estimate the market size for E-Prescribing Market on a regional and global basis, to identify major segments in E-Prescribing Market and evaluate their market shares and demand, to provide a competitive scenario for the E-Prescribing Market with major developments observed by key companies in the historic years, and to evaluate key factors governing the dynamics of the E-Prescribing Market with their potential gravity during the forecast period.

The E-Prescribing market is segmented by-

Product (Solutions, Services)

Delivery Mode (Web/Cloud, On Premise)

End Use (Hospitals, Office-based Physicians, Pharmacy)

The Key Players Mentioned in our report are Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Henry Schein, Inc., Quality Systems, Inc., athenahealth, Inc., Computer Programs and Systems Inc., DrFirst, Inc., Surescripts-RxHub, LLC, Epic Systems Corporation, Medical Information Technology, Inc., GE Healthcare, Change Healthcare Holdings, Inc., and Practice Fusion, Inc.

Market Segmentation:

By Product:

Solutions

Services

By Delivery Mode:

Web/Cloud

On Premise

By End Use:

Hospitals

Office-based Physicians

Pharmacy

By Region:

North America North America, by Country US Canada Mexico North America, by Product North America, by Delivery Mode North America, by End Use

Western Europe Western Europe, by Country Germany UK France Italy Spain The Netherlands Rest of Western Europe Western Europe, by Product Western Europe, by Delivery Mode Western Europe, by End Use

Asia Pacific Asia Pacific, by Country China India Japan South Korea Australia Indonesia Rest of Asia Pacific Asia Pacific, by Product Asia Pacific, by Delivery Mode Asia Pacific, by End Use

Eastern Europe Eastern Europe, by Country Russia Turkey Rest of Eastern Europe Eastern Europe, by Type Eastern Europe, by Delivery Mode Eastern Europe, by End Use

Middle East Middle East, by Country UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar Iran Rest of Middle East Middle East, by Product Middle East, by Delivery Mode Middle East, by End Use

Rest of the World Rest of the World, by Country South America Africa Rest of the World, by Type Rest of the World, by Delivery Mode Middle East, by End Use



