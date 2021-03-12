You are here

E-Scrap and Printed Circuit Board (PCB) E-Scrap Market Forecasts and Growth, 2019-2026

E-Scrap and Printed Circuit Board (PCB) E-Scrap Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for E-Scrap and Printed Circuit Board (PCB) E-Scrap is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the E-Scrap and Printed Circuit Board (PCB) E-Scrap in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

E-Scrap and Printed Circuit Board (PCB) E-Scrap Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Market Segmentation:

E-Scrap and printed circuit board (PCB) E-Scrap Market, by E-Scrap Source

  • Household Appliances
  • IT and Telecommunication Products
    • Smartphones
  • Entertainment Devices
  • Others

E-Scrap and printed circuit board (PCB) E-Scrap Market, by PCB E-Scrap Type

  • Telecommunications Circuit Cards
  • Network Communication Boards
  • Circuit Packs
  • PC Motherboards
  • Smartphones
  • Others

E-Scrap and printed circuit board (PCB) E-Scrap Market, by Material Recovered (PCB E-Scrap)

  • Ferrous Components
  • Metals (Copper, Aluminum, Tin)
  • Precious Metals (Gold, Silver, Palladium)

E-Scrap Market, by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Middle East and Africa (MEA)
  • South America

In addition, the report provides E-scrap generated, PCB E-Scrap generated, e-scrap recycling rate, demand estimates for e-scrap, demand estimates for PCB e-scrap analysis with respect to the following countries:

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • UK
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • France
  • Germany
  • Belgium
  • The Netherlands
  • Russia
  • Japan
  • China
  • India
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Philippines
  • Singapore
  • Malaysia
  • Australasia
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Kuwait
  • Qatar
  • South Africa
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Colombia
  • Mexico

