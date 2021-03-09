ECMO Systems Market 2016: Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects With Forecast 2022

ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) machine resembles the heart-lung by-pass machine in functionality and it operated by pumping and oxygenating a patient’s blood outside the body, allowing the heart and lungs to rest.

ECMO is designed to provide temporary support when all other forms of conventional life support fail, and is not a cure for the underlying cause of cardiac or respiratory failure, but it does allow time for recuperation and/or response to conventional therapies. ECMO is broadly classified into two types- VA ECMO which is connected to both a vein and an artery and is used when there are problems with both the heart and lungs and VV ECMO which is connected to one or more veins, usually near the heart, and is used when the problem is only in the lungs.

Request For [email protected] https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064930

Market Dynamics:

Since the demand for the device arises mostly from open heart surgeries, for support during high-risk procedures in the cardiac catheterization lab,as a bridge to a heart assist device such as left ventricular assist device (LVAD), heart/lung transplants, for patients recovering from heart/lung failure and as a bridge for patients awaiting lung transplant, its Global demand is anticipated to increase considering the steady increase in the number of organ transplants performed throughout the world(made possible with advances in technology)with availability of matching organs being the only bottleneck for the surgery. With increased awareness about organ donation, and the number of smokers worldwide inching towards the 1 billion mark and the number of deaths as a result of direct tobacco use (which results in lung ailments) and rise in the number of people suffering from cardio-vascular(CVD) diseases- with them being the number one cause of death globally, around 17.7 million in 2015 alone, the market for ECMO has high growth prospects provided it efficiently addresses some of the associated risks from its usage like Small clots or air bubbles forming in the tubing, increased chance of stroke and infection at the sites where the tubes enter the body etc. amongst the others.

Market Segmentation:

The Global ECMO Devices market can be segmented on the basis of product into

VA ECMO

VV ECMO

AV ECMO

It can be segmented on the basis of application into

Cardiac

Respiratory

Extracorporeal cardiopulmonary resuscitation (ECPR)

Finally, it can also be segmented on the basis of region into

North America

Latin America

Europe

Africa

Middle-East

Asia Pacific

Request For [email protected] https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064930

Regional/Geographic Analysis:

Globally, North America is the largest player in the ECMO market owing to its advances in the field of science and technology, growing awareness about ECMO resulting in increased adoption of ECMO by hospitals supported by government initiatives. However, Asia-Pacific has bright growth potential considering its burgeoning middle class population, economic growth and a rapidly developing healthcare system.

Key Players:

Some of the key players in the segment include:

Maquet Holding B.V. & Co. KG.

MedosMedizintechnik AG

Medtronic, Inc. (U.S.)

Microport Scientific Corporation

Nipro Medical Corporation

Sorin Group (Sorin S.P.A.)

Terumo Cardiovascular Systems Corporation

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Name: David

Email : [email protected]

Phone:+1 313 462 0609

<<<<<<<Trending Reports>>>>>>>

Insulin Market

Insulin Delivery Devices Market

Injectables Drug-delivery devices Market

Inhalation Anesthetics Market

Infant Nutrition Market

In-Vitro Toxicology Testing Market

IN-Vitro Diagnostics Market

Imaging Analysis Software Market

Human Microbiome Market