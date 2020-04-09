Edge analytics Market Expected to Generate Huge Profits with Major Vendors as AGT International Inc., Apigee Corporation (Google), CGI Advanced Analytics Solutions, Cisco Systems, Inc., FogHorn Systems, Greenwave Systems, Intel Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Prism Tech, SAP SE

New Research Report on “Edge analytics Market” is now available on The Insight Partners’ Database, This study offers a comprehensive, 360 degree analysis on the Edge analytics Market, bringing to fore insights that can help stakeholders identify the opportunities as well as challenges. It tracks the global Edge analytics Market across key regions, and offers in-depth commentary and accurate quantitative insights.

Not to mention, this gathered data and information is represented very well in the whole Edge analytics Market report with the help of most appropriate graphs, charts or tables to simplify the flow of information for better user understanding. This Edge analytics Market report is a sure fire solution that businesses can adopt to thrive in this swiftly changing marketplace.

Some of The Leading Players of Edge analytics Market: AGT International Inc., Apigee Corporation (Google), CGI Advanced Analytics Solutions, Cisco Systems, Inc., FogHorn Systems, Greenwave Systems, Intel Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Prism Tech, SAP SE

Edge analytics is the process of data collection and analysis in which an automated analytical computation is performed on data on a network switch, sensor or any other device. In edge analytics, the analysis is performed on the device instead of performing analysis after data is being sent to the data store. Edge analytics helps by decreasing storage and operation cost and by providing linear scalability. The increasing popularity for IoT devices is driving the growth of this market.

The key driving factors prevailing in edge analytics market such as increasing amount of data from IoT devices, and growing focus towards increasing scalability and cost optimization. However, the lack of standardization and increasing security concerns are the primary factors that might hinder the growth of edge analytics market.

Chapter Details Edge analytics Market:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: Edge analytics Market Landscape

Part 04: Edge analytics Market Sizing

Part 05: Edge analytics Market Segmentation by Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

Edge analytics Market report provides an in-depth insight of Industry covering all important parameters including development trends, challenges, opportunities, key manufacturers and competitive analysis.