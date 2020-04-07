Edutainment Market Future Scope with Upcoming Opportunities to 2027 – DEVAR, Eon Reality, Jam Origin Aps, KIDZ Holding, Legoland Discovery Center, Little Explorers, Mattel Play! Town, Plabo, Pororo Parks, Totter’s Otterville

Edutainment Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period.

Shifting dynamics and methodologies of education have paved the way for innovative teaching styles. Interactive ways for presenting learning has created more impacts in terms of imparting knowledge. Players offering edutainment based products have been focusing on providing highly advanced technologies that would enhance the gaming experiences and the edutainment centers such as museums, botanical gardens, science exhibitions, and zoos.

Increasing creative as well as innovations in the games, and the knowledge development through the medium of games is anticipated to drive the edutainment market globally. Design complexity pertaining to the edutainment product and lack of awareness about the model are the major restraining factors in the edutainment market. Emergence of various AR/VR technologies in the edutainment sector is anticipated to further provide good opportunities to the players operating in the edutainment market.

The reports cover key developments in the Edutainment market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Edutainment market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Edutainment market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

DEVAR

EON Reality, Inc.

Jam Origin ApS

Kidz Holding S.A.L

Legoland Discovery Center

Little Explorers

Mattel Play! Town

Plabo

Pororo Parks

Totter’s Otterville

The “Global Edutainment Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Edutainment market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography. The global Edutainment market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Edutainment market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global edutainment market is segmented on the basis of gaming type, facility size, and source of revenue. On the basis of gaming type, the edutainment market is segmented into interactive, non-interactive, explorative, and hybrid. The edutainment market on the basis of the facility size is classified into 5,001 to 10,000 Sq. Ft.; 10,001 to 20,000 Sq. Ft.; 20,001 to 40,000 Sq. Ft.; and > 40,000 Sq. Ft. Based on source of revenue, the edutainment market is segmented into entry fees and tickets, food and beverages, merchandising, advertising, and others.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Edutainment market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Edutainment Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Edutainment market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Edutainment market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Edutainment Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Edutainment Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Edutainment Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Edutainment Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

