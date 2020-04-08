EEG Devices Market : Dynamics, Segments, Size and Demand Upto 2027

The global EEG devices market is expected to reach US$ 1,764.27 Mn in 2027 from US$ 830.71 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 8.9% from 2019-2027.

The report provides trends prevailing in the global EEG devices market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as hindrances. The key factors that are driving the growth of the market are growing incidences of neurovascular disorders and significantly rising elderly population. However, the restraints such as the high cost of EEG devices are likely to impact the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Lucrative Regional EEG Devices Markets

Market Insights

Growing incidence of neurovascular diseases

Neurological diseases are the diseases of the spine, brain, and the nerves that connect them and provides oxygenated blood. The neurovascular systems are highly dependent on the continuous supply of oxygen and nutrients, which has been supplied by the arteries and veins. The amount of oxygen and nutrients to the brain is essential for its working; therefore, a defect in the system can impair the function, and it may quickly become a life-threatening factor.

The neurovascular diseases include hemorrhage stroke, ischemic stroke, brain tumors, and more. The genetic disorders, lifestyle habits, related chronic conditions may cause the development of neurovascular diseases. During the last few years, the predominance of neurological disorders has increased significantly. For instance, epilepsy is one of the neurovascular diseases that is rising significantly across the globe.

The rising cases of brain tumors worldwide is the primary factor for the EEG devices market growth. For instance, as per the data of Lancet Neurol 2019; approximately 330 000 cases of central nervous system (CNS) cancer were reported in the world in 2016. The most regular type of essential CNS cancer is Glioma, which is a group of malignant brain tumors that includes high-grade Glioma or glioblastoma and low-grade Glioma (astrocytoma, oligodendroglioma). Thus, it is anticipated that the increasing prevalence of neurovascular diseases is likely to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Medical Tourism in Emerging Nations

Medical tourism is the major driving factor that is leading to the growth of EEG devices. The patients travel to other countries due to the use of advanced and sophisticated medical technology devices, equipment, and other products. Medical tourism takes place in such cases where medical care and surgeries are required. The medical tourism is rising in Asia Pacific regions where India is the favorite destination because of the key opportunities in the form of efficient infrastructures and technology in the Indian healthcare sector. The National medical systems and the health insurance market are well developed in the country, which is convenient for visitors from the West and the Middle East. Also, hospital expenses very affordable in the country.

Several established companies in the industry have been spending a requisite amount of their revenue in research and development activities for the development of better and advanced products and technologies to be used in the healthcare industry. Also, the availability of reimbursement for various medical procedures is expected to fuel the growth of the sector in the coming years. On the other hand, many of the European countries are becoming the destination of medical tourism. The growing medical tourism in the emerging nations in the EEG devices market is expected to offer significant growth opportunities to the players operating in the market during the forecast period.

