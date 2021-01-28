Elder Care Services to Expand Substantially Owing to Technological Innovations During 2019-2026

The research study presented in this report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the Global Elder Care Services Market. The research study has been prepared with the use of in-depth qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global Elder Care Services market. We have also provided absolute dollar opportunity and other types of market analysis on the global Elder Care Services market.

market dynamics and trends in major countries that are expected to influence the current environment and future status of the global elder care services market over the forecast period.

The global elder care services market report provides analysis and insights on home care services, adult day care services and institutional care. These services provide medical care, encourage socialization among elderly, etc.

To understand and assess various opportunities in this market, the report is categorically split into three sections, namely market analysis by service type, financing source and region. The report analyzes the global elder care services market in terms of value (US$ Bn).

The report starts with an overview of the global elder care services market. In the same section, PMR covers the global elder care services market performance in terms of value. This section also includes PMR’s analysis of key trends, drivers, and restraints from supply and demand perspectives. The report also covers the opportunities in the global elder care services market.

The next section of the report analyzes the market on the basis of market segment and presents forecast in terms of value till 2026. On the basis of segment type, the market has been segmented as follows

By Service Type

Home-based Care

Community-based Care

Institutional Care

By Financing Source

Public Expenditure

Private Source

Out-of-Pocket Spending

The next section analyzes the market on the basis of region in terms of value for the forecast period. Regions covered in the report are as follows:

By Region

North America

US Canada



Latin America

Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America



Europe

Germany France UK Italy Spain Switzerland Russia Nordic Benelux Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific

China Japan Australia & New Zealand Singapore South Korea India Thailand Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



To reach market size, the report considers market value of the global elder care services across the above-mentioned regions. The market estimation presented in the report evaluates the total revenue generated in the global elder care services market over the forecast period. When developing the market forecast, the starting point involves sizing up the current market, which forms the basis of the forecast on how the market is anticipated to take shape in the near future. For this, PMR has conducted interviews with several subject matter experts in the elder care services domain across the globe. Given the characteristics of the market, we triangulated the outcome based on different analysis based on supply side, demand side and dynamics of the market. In this report, quantification of data has been conducted along with provision of quality insights collected directly from the market through discussion with suppliers, distributors and subject-matter experts.

We have also taken into consideration the year-on-year growth of the global elder care services market, based on regional growth analysis, to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities in it.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of the global elder care services market, by region, which is further segmented on the basis of countries and revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar (US$) opportunity. Regional trends have been introspected, identified and applied while forecasting the growth rates of the market. Additionally, the absolute dollar opportunity provided in the report is critical in assessing the levels of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve from a sales perspective in the global elder care services market.

In this report, PMR has also developed a market attractiveness index for all segments, namely services type, financing source and its sub-segment. This index is intended to help in identifying real opportunities in the market.

In the final section of the report, the market landscape is included to provide the report audiences with a dashboard view, based on categories of providers in the global product portfolio; their key developments and strategies have also been included wherever possible.

