Electric Arc Furnace Market to Showcase Higher Revenue Growth Steered by Rising Investments

Electric arc furnace is used for high melting point alloys such as steel, brass, zinc, or tin. The furnace is heated by electricity generated by means of electrode up to 1800 degrees centigrade. The EAF offers high efficiency and low operating cost. The electric arc furnace is mainly useful for melting non-ferrous metals. The global demand for electric arc furnace is likely to fuel, creating lucrative opportunities for market players during the forecast period.

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:

1. Danieli and C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A.

2. Doshi Technologies Pvt. Ltd

3. IHI Corporation

4. JP Steel Plantech Co.

5. Primetals Technologies (Mitsubishi-Hitachi Metals Machinery, Inc.)

6. Siemens AG

7. SMS group GmbH

8. Tenova S.p.A.

9. The Electrotherm Group, Inc.

10. Wuxi Dongxong Heavy Arc Furnace Co., Ltd.

The electric arc furnace market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing private ownership in the global steel industry and favorable steel regulations in countries such as China. However, overcapacity in the Chinese industry may discourage new investment and hinder the market growth during the forecast period. Nonetheless, improvements in energy and transportation cost are likely to showcase significant growth opportunities for key players of the electric arc furnace market over the coming years.

The global electric arc furnace market is segmented on the basis of type and application. Based on type, the market is segmented as DC Electric Arc Furnace and AC Electric Arc Furnace. On the basis of the application, the market is segmented as metal smelting, ore smelting, and others.

