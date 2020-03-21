Electric Boats Market Forecast to 2025 – Driven by Industry Major Players, Dynamics, Future Opportunities, Revenue, Growth

Analysis of the Global Electric Boats Market

The presented global Electric Boats market report provides reliable and credible insights related to the various segments and sub-segments of the market. The market study throws light on the various factors that are projected to impact the overall dynamics of the global Electric Boats market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX).

According to the report, the value of the Electric Boats market was estimated to reach ~US$ XX in 2019 and attain a market value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029. Further, the study reveals that the market is set to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period owing to a plethora of factors.

The market study aims to provide answers to the following questions related to the Electric Boats market:

How are market players modifying their business models to gain a competitive edge in the Electric Boats market? Which market players are leading in terms of the adoption of novel technologies? What are the top factors that are expected to boost the growth of the Electric Boats market? Which is the most impactful growth strategy adopted by market players? What are the factors that could potentially hamper the growth of the Electric Boats market over the forecast period?

The report splits the global Electric Boats market into different market segments such as:

Of late, solar hybrid electric boats are gaining popularity across the globe, owing to their environment friendly characteristics. Lithium Ion technology is also evolving in the global market. With numerous disadvantages associated with lead acid batteries, the demand for a better propulsion technology has led to the introduction of lithium ion batteries. These factors are expected to augment demand and sales of electric boats in the coming years.

Inherent advantages of electric boats to spur adoption in the global market

Electric boats – especially the pure electric category – are zero emission vehicles that are fuelled by electric power from large capacity batteries. Pure electric boats are being widely preferred in most of the countries due to their inherent capability to reduce pollution. On the other hand, hybrid boats incorporate a combination of power in the form of electricity and fuel from the diesel engine to drive propulsion. Hybrid boats are extremely fuel efficient and emit lower greenhouse gases than conventional boats. These advantages of electric boats are fuelling demand in the global market.

Performance analysis of the pure electric and hybrid boats categories reveals increased market acceptance

Of the two main types of electric boats, pure electric boats are expected to hold a large share of more than 85% in the global market through 2028. In terms of demand and growth rate, pure electric boats are expected to outshine hybrid boats in the coming decade. Growing consumer awareness of the need for eco-friendly transportation options is a key driver of growth in demand for electric boats. However, it will take a certain number of years before electric boats will be accepted as mainstream water transportation vehicles for purposes of recreation and other activities.

Vital data enclosed in the report:

SWOT analysis of the leading market players in the Electric Boats market

Analysis of the most lucrative distribution channels for market players in different regions

Assessment of the key success factors impacting the growth of the Electric Boats market on the global scale

Regulatory policies that are likely to accelerate/hamper the market growth

Year-on-Year growth of each market segment and sub-segment

