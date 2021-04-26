Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market Demanded Globally ByTesla, Efacec, Engie Group, ABB, Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, Liikennevirta Oy (Ltd.), SemaConnect, ClipperCreek, Allego B.V.
The key market players for Global electric vehicle charging stations market are listed below:
- Tesla,
- Efacec,
- Engie Group,
- ABB,
- Schneider Electric,
- Siemens AG,
- Liikennevirta Oy (Ltd.),
- SemaConnect,
- ClipperCreek,
- Allego B.V.
- Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc.
- EVgo Services LLC
- ChargePoint, Inc.
- Blink Charging Co.
- Alfen N.V.
- AeroVironment, Inc.
By Charging Station (AC charging station, DC charging station), Vehicle Type (Battery electric vehicle (BEV), Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles(PHEV)), Installation Type (Residential, Commercial), Technology (Level 1, Level 2, Level 3), charging Stations Standards (GB/T, CHAdeMO, CCS, Tesla supercharger, SAE J1772, IEC 62196), Geography (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, South America)
Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market Definition :
An electric vehicle charging stations is a point to charge the battery of an electric vehicle, which varies vehicles to vehicles. There are few types of technology which are used in charging the vehicles based on the battery’s input power which are as follows: type 1, type 2, and type 3. The charging stations can be DC charging or AC charging type or inductive charging station.
These charging points can be installed either in residential or commercial applications, and it provides the speed to charge the electric vehicle depends on the type of technology the battery uses.
Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market Segmentation
Global electric vehicle charging stations market is segmented into five notable segments which are charging station, vehicle type, charging stations standards, installation type and technology
- On the basis of charging station, the global electric vehicle charging stations market is segmented into AC charging station, DC charging station and inductive charging station. The AC charging station segment is sub-segmented into residential and commercial. The DC charging station segment is sub-segmented into residential and commercial.
- On the basis of vehicle type, the market is segmented into battery electric vehicle (BEV) and plug–in hybrid vehicle (PHEV). The marine plug–in hybrid vehicle (PHEV) segment is sub-segmented into series PHEV and parallel PHEV.
- On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into level 1, level 2, and level 3.
- On the basis of charging stations standards, the market is segmented into SAE J1772, CHADEMO, TESLA SUPERCHARGER, GB/T, CCS, and IEC 62196.
- On the basis of installation type, the market is segmented into residential and commercial
Table Of Content : Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market ecosystem
- Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market characteristics
- Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: PIPELINE ANALYSIS
Pipeline analysis
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
- Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market definition
- Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market sizing
- Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market size and forecast
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market condition
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION
Segmentation
Comparison
Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market opportunity
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
Geographical segmentation
Regional comparison
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- MEA
- APAC
- Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market drivers
- Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market challenges
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
PART 16: APPENDIX
