Electric Vehicle Communication Controller Market 2020 Future Growth Insight | Know In-Depth About Key Players – Infineon Technologies AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc., Ficosa Internacional SA

Market Analysis: Global Electric Vehicle Communication Controller Market

Global electric vehicle communication controller market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 397.72 million by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the various advancements in technology for charging solutions.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global electric vehicle communication controller market are LG INNOTEK; Schneider Electric; ABB; Ficosa Internacional SA; Vector Informatik GmbH; Siemens; in-tech smart charging GmbH; GLOQUADTECH; OpenEVSE LLC; Infineon Technologies AG; Mitsubishi Electric Corporation; Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc.; Blink Charging Co.; Bender GmbH & Co. KG; PHOENIX CONTACT; The New Motion B.V.; Alfen N.V. among others.

Conducts Overall Global Electric Vehicle Communication Controller Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of Global Electric Vehicle Communication Controller Market By System (EVCC, SECC), Charging Type (Wired Charging, Wireless Charging), Current Type (AC, DC), EV Type (BEV, PHEV, HEV), Vehicle Category (PC, CV), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Market Definition: Global Electric Vehicle Communication Controller Market

Electric vehicle communication controllers are components utilized for establishing a connection between electric vehicle and chargers. They act as the transfer point between electricity outlet and battery storage equipment in electric vehicles while also enabling transfer of information between the two.

Market Drivers:

Rising levels of programs organized by governments for promotion of electric vehicle usage; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increasing levels of focus by various automobile manufacturers of electric vehicles also propels the market growth

Focus of individuals to shift from fossil fuels to electric vehicles acts as another market driver

Advancements in the electric vehicle technology such as the development of high-power batteries requirement and evolution of fast charging technologies drives the growth of this market

Market Restraints:

Unavailability of standards for charging infrastructure in the industry; this factor is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Presence of various regulations associated with the installation of charging stations presented from various authorities; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, Blink Charging Co. announced that they had entered into a joint venture with Hubject which will deal with providing EV drivers and vehicles through the United States extension of charging coverage and communication capacity. This partnership will establish greater capabilities of Blink’s charging stations while accelerating the adoption of EV’s

In March 2017, ENGIE announced that they had acquired EV-Box which will enable ENGIE to strategically enter into the EV charging solutions and technologies market. This acquisition will ensure the company to offer better solutions for customers wanting energy solutions

Competitive Analysis:

Global electric vehicle communication controller market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of electric vehicle communication controller market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

