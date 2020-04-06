Electrical Steel Market : In-depth Electrical Steel Market Research Report 2019-2025
The Electrical Steel Market report profiles the following companies, which includes: –
has been segmented into:
- Grain-Oriented Electrical Steel
- Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel
- Fully processed
- Semi-processed
Another section included in the report is on the basis of applications that analyses the market and presents the forecast in terms of volume and value for the next 10 years. On the basis of applications, the global electrical steel market has been segmented into:
Transformers
- Transmission
- Distribution
- Portable
Motors
- 1hp – 100hp
- 101hp – 200hp
- 201hp – 500hp
- 501hp-1000hp
- Above 1001hp
Inductors
The following section of the report includes analysis of the global electrical steel market on the basis of region. The global electrical steel market is segmented into seven key regions:
- North America
- Latin America
- Eastern Europe
- Western Europe
- Asia Pacific Excluding Japan
- Japan
- Middle East and Africa
To deduce market size, the report considered the average selling price of various types of electrical steel across geographies. Furthermore, data points such as regional split and market split by application and process and qualitative inputs from primary respondents have been incorporated to arrive at suitable market estimates. The forecast presented in the report evaluates the total revenue that is expected to be generated across the electrical steel market over forecast period (2016–2026). When developing the market forecast, the starting point involved sizing up the current market, which forms the basis for forecasting how the market is anticipated to take shape during the forecast period. Given the characteristics of the market, FMI triangulated the data on the basis of various analysis based on both supply side and demand side. However, quantifying the market across the aforementioned segments and regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalising them at the end of the forecast period.
It is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse the market on the basis of key parameters, such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth, to understand the predictability of the market and identify the right opportunities in the electrical steel market.
As previously highlighted, the market for electrical steel is split into various sub-segments or categories, on the basis of region, product type and applications. All these sub-segments or categories have been analysed in terms of Basis Point Share (BPS) to understand the individual segments’ relative contribution to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identification of many key trends in the electrical steel market.
Another key feature of this report is the analysis of the electrical steel market by region, applications and product type and its revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is usually overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales perspective in the global electrical steel market.
In order to understand key growth segments in terms of growth and performance of the electrical steel market, Future Market Insights developed a market attractiveness index. The resulting index should help providers identify real market opportunities.
In the final section of the report, the electrical steel competitive landscape is included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view of the market players, based on categories of providers across the value chain, their presence in the electrical steel product portfolio and key differentiators. Some of the major market players featured in this section are:
- Novolipetsk Steel
- voestalpine Stahl GmbH
- POSCO
- Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation
- thyssenkrupp AG
- JFE Steel Corporation
- ArcelorMittal
- Cogent Power Limited
- Aperam
- Baosteel Group
- AK Steel Corporation
- ATI
Overview of the chapters analysing the global Electrical Steel Market in detail:
Chapter 1 details the information relating to Electrical Steel introduction, Scope of the product, market overview, Market risks, driving forces of the market, etc
Chapter 2 analyses the top manufacturers of the Electrical Steel Market by sales, revenue etc for the Forecast period 2019 to 2024
Chapter 3 throws light on the competition landscape amongst the top manufacturers based on sales, revenue, market share etc for the period 2019 to 2024.
Chapter 4 analyses the global market by regions and their market share, sales, revenue etc for the period 2019 to 2024.
Chapters 5 to 9 analyse the Electrical Steel regions with Electrical Steel countries based on market share, revenue, sales etc.
Chapter 10 and 11 contain the information regarding market basis types and application, sales market share, growth rate etc for forecast period 2019 to 2024.
Chapter 12 focuses on the market forecast for 2019 to 2024 for the Electrical Steel Market by regions, type and application, sales and revenue.
Chapter 13 to 15 contain the details related to sales channels, distributors, traders, dealers, research findings, research findings, and conclusion etc for the Electrical Steel Market.