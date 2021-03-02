Electrical Stimulation Devices (ESDs) Market Volume Forecast and Value Chain Analysis 2019-2028

Global Electrical Stimulation Devices (ESDs) Market Viewpoint

In this Electrical Stimulation Devices (ESDs) market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

segmented as follows:

Electrical Stimulation Devices Market, by Device Type

Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) Devices

Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) Devices

Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS) Devices

Sacral Nerve Stimulation (SNS) Devices

Gastric Electric Stimulation (GES) Devices

Transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS) Devices

Neuromuscular Electrical Stimulation (NMES/EMS) Devices

Other Electrical Stimulation Devices (Electrotherapy Devices, Combination Devices, TNS, TMS, etc.)

Electrical Stimulation Devices Market, by Application

Pain Management

Neurological and Movement Disorder Management

Musculoskeletal Disorder Management

Metabolism & GIT Management (Stomach, Intestine, Pancreas, Digestion, Blood Pressure, Nausea, Vomiting, Gastroparesis, etc.)

Incontinence Management (Fecal Incontinence, Urinary Incontinence, Urinary Retention)

Others (Aesthetics, Training, Cosmetics, etc.)

Electrical Stimulation Devices Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) South Africa Rest of MEA



