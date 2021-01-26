“Electricals Retailing in Austria, Market Shares, Summary and Forecasts to 2022″, provides data for historic and forecast retail sales, and also includes information on the business environment and country risk related to Austria retail environment. In addition, it analyzes the key consumer trends influencing Austria electricals industry.

The sector accounted for 7.0% of total retail sales in 2017 and is the fastest growing sector. Rising GDP and increasing consumer purchasing power are forecast to boost sector sales. Increasing sales of smartphones due to growing mobile and internet penetration is boosting sector sales.

Enquire more details of the report at: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2436181

What else does this report offer?

– In-depth analysis of the latest trends in consumer shopping, covering the factors driving shopping, consumer insights, market dynamics

– The report also details major retailers in electricals category group with their product proposition analysis and market positioning in 2017 along with recent key developments

– Market insights based on consumer trends, changing economic and demographic factors, technology innovations, and other macroeconomic factors

– Retail sales and the fastest-growing product categories in electricals sector

– Qualitative and quantitative insights of changing retail dynamics in electricals sector.

Scope

– Austria retail market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 3.0% during 2017-2022

– Growing sales of household appliances and smart phones boosted overall sector sales

– Specialist retailers cede ground to online retail

– Online penetration in electricals is the highest across all sectors

– MediaMarketSaturn leads the market, supported by surging online and offline sales

– Amazon registered the highest sales growth during 2016-2017.

Reasons to buy

– Gain a comprehensive knowledge on electricals sector in Austria retail market and develop a competitive advantage from the start of your supply chain

– Investigate current and forecast behavior trends in electricals category to identify the best opportunities to exploit

– Analysis of key international and domestic players operating in the electricals market

– Explore novel opportunities that will allow you to align your product offerings and strategies to meet demand by analyzing the vital economic and population trends, key consumer and technology trends influencing the electricals market

– Analyze the recommended actions to align your marketing strategies with the crucial trends influencing consumer behavior

– Analysis of key international and domestic players operating in Austria retail market – including store counts and revenues that give you a competitive edge and identify opportunities to improve your market share.

Companies Mentioned:

MediaMarktSaturn

Expert

Ep

Spar

Amazon

Conrad

Hartlauerm

Red Zac

E-Tec

Cyberport

Make an Inquiry before [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2436181