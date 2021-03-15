Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market 2016: Growth with SWOT Analysis and Forecast-2022

Electrocardiograph is a device that is used to perform electrocardiography – record the electrical activity of the heart over a period of time using electrodes placed on the skin. The device is useful in examining and diagnosing many heart-related ailments like heart attacks, chest pain, seizures, cardiac dysrhythmias, pulmonary embolism, etc., The device is typically used on patients who have suffered heard damage, are at risk of heart disease, or experience symptoms of heart-related problems.

Market Dynamics

Increasing incidence of lifestyle-related disease and cardiovascular diseases, increased life expectation and the rising geriatric population, technological advancements are some of the key drivers of the electrocardiography market. There is also an increasing demand for portable monitoring and diagnostic devices. The high demand for electrocardiography services has led of increasing investment in research and development of electrocardiograph devices.

The medical device industry is one of the biggest industries in the healthcare sector. With the increasing penetration of health care in many developing geographies and increasing demand for medical services as a result of development will lead to greater demand for medical devices like electrocardiograph.

Market Segmentation

The electrocardiograph market can be segmented product wise – diagnostic ECG systems, stress ECG systems, monitoring ECG systems, cardiovascular monitoring. Based on technology the market can be segmented into conventional ECG systems, wireless ECG systems, and portable ECG systems. On lead types, the market can be segmented into 12 Lead ECG systems, 3-6 Lead ECG systems, single lead EG systems. The market can also be segments based on end user – hospitals, diagnostic centers, research centers, home user.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

The US is the dominant market for ECG devices. The market for ECG devices in the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow to the increasing population suffering from cardiovascular disease especially in countries like India.



Key Players

GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Welch Allyn, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Mortara Instrument, Inc.

About Us

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

