Electrocardiography Devices (ECG) Market Expected to Reach $9,737.80 million by 2027 – Johnson and Johnson, Medtronic, General Electric, Schiller, Mortara, OSI Systems, Koninklijke Philips, Hill-Rom

Electrocardiography Devices (ECG) Market is accounted for $5,121.79 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $9,737.80 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. Factors such as the increase in geriatric population and favourable government regulations regarding monitoring devices are driving the market. However, certain aspects such as unfavourable reimbursement policies along with an increase in market saturation hamper market growth.

Electrocardiograph (ECG) is a non-invasive medical test that records the electrical activity of the heartbeat over a period of time. ECG monitoring devices such as resting ECG, stress ECG, and holter monitors help identify and provide information about the abnormal functioning of the heart.

Based on the product, the resting electrocardiography devices segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. The increasing focus on early diagnosis and disease prevention, the rising number of resting ECG procedures, and technological advances are driving the growth of the market segment. By geography, Asia Pacific is likely to have a huge demand due to increase in developments in the healthcare system in this country along with the strong product portfolio of local market players in this country such as Nihon Kohden and Fukuda.

Some of the key players in global electrocardiography devices market include Johnson and Johnson, Medtronic Plc, General Electric Co., Schiller AG, Mortara Instrument, Inc., OSI Systems Inc, Koninklijke Philips NV, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc, Nihon Kohden Corp., Opto Circuits Ltd, and Mindray Midical International limited.

