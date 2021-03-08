Electronic Cleaning Solvents Market Strategic Insights 2027 – Albemarle Corporation,CRC Industries,ELECTROLUBE,Honeywell International Inc.,LPS Laboratories

The Electronic Cleaning Solvents Market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2020 to 2027. The business intelligence study of the Electronic Cleaning Solvents Market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Electronic Cleaning Solvents Market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market.

Cleaning is considered as an essential activity in electronics manufacturing so as to eliminate solder fluxes in electronic devices production and degreasing. Several stages in electronics manufacturing such as servicing, repair or production are expected to push the demand for electronic cleaning solvents. The new and an improved form of electronic cleaning solvents constitute a fast-drying technology which is used effectively and quickly clean the electronic components. Further, such solvents are also used in the cleaning of terminal plugs, switches, alarms, connectors, and other products.

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:

1.3M Company

2.A.W. Chesterton Company

3.Albemarle Corporation

4.CRC Industries

5.ELECTROLUBE

6.Honeywell International Inc.

7.LPS Laboratories

8.LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

9.Miller-Stephenson, Inc.

10.PERMATEX

The electronic cleaning solvents market has witnessed a significant growth owing to factors such as growth in the demand for electronic devices, equipment, and gadgets. Further, technological developments in the use of electronic cleaning solvents is significantly supplementing the growth of the market. However, rising use of substitutes of solvent cleaners and the presence of chlorofluorocarbons (CFC) and hydro-fluoro ether (HFE) in the solvents is projected to hamper the electronic cleaning solvents market growth over the projected period. Nevertheless, the growth of the electronic industry is further expected to fuel the growth of the market.

The global electronic cleaning solvents market is segmented on the basis of product type and application. On the basis of product type, the electronic cleaning solvents market is segmented into glycol & glycol ethers, brominated solvents, fluorinated solvents, formulated hydrocarbon solvents and others. The electronic cleaning solvents market on the basis of the application is classified into equipment manufacturing, servicing and repair.

The Electronic Cleaning Solvents Market report answers the following queries: