Electronic Shelf Labels Market Size, Key Trends, Challenges and Standardization, Research, Key Players, Economic Impact and Forecast to 2026



Complete study of the global Electronic Shelf Labels market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Electronic Shelf Labels industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Electronic Shelf Labels production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Electronic Shelf Labels market include _Pricer(Sweden), SES-imagotag(France), Samsung Electro-Mechanics(South Korea), E Ink Holding(Taiwan), Displaydata(UK), M2Communication(Taiwan), Diebold Nixdorf(Germany), Opticon Sensors Europe(Netherlands)

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Electronic Shelf Labels industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Electronic Shelf Labels manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Electronic Shelf Labels industry.

Global Electronic Shelf Labels Market Segment By Type:

Lcd Esl, Segmented E-Paper Esl, Full-Graphic E-Paper Esl

Global Electronic Shelf Labels Market Segment By Application:

Introduction, Healthcare, Logistics, Retail, Manufacturing, Automotive, Fast-Moving Consumer Goods

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Electronic Shelf Labels industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Electronic Shelf Labels market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Electronic Shelf Labels industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Electronic Shelf Labels market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Electronic Shelf Labels market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Electronic Shelf Labels market?

TOC

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL)

1.2 Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Lcd Esl

1.2.3 Segmented E-Paper Esl

1.2.4 Full-Graphic E-Paper Esl

1.3 Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Introduction

1.3.3 Healthcare

1.3.4 Logistics

1.3.5 Retail

1.3.6 Manufacturing

1.3.7 Automotive

1.3.8 Fast-Moving Consumer Goods

1.4 Global Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Market Size

1.5.1 Global Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Production

3.4.1 North America Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Production

3.5.1 Europe Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Business

7.1 Pricer(Sweden)

7.1.1 Pricer(Sweden) Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Pricer(Sweden) Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 SES-imagotag(France)

7.2.1 SES-imagotag(France) Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 SES-imagotag(France) Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Samsung Electro-Mechanics(South Korea)

7.3.1 Samsung Electro-Mechanics(South Korea) Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Samsung Electro-Mechanics(South Korea) Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 E Ink Holding(Taiwan)

7.4.1 E Ink Holding(Taiwan) Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 E Ink Holding(Taiwan) Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Displaydata(UK)

7.5.1 Displaydata(UK) Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Displaydata(UK) Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 M2Communication(Taiwan)

7.6.1 M2Communication(Taiwan) Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 M2Communication(Taiwan) Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Diebold Nixdorf(Germany)

7.7.1 Diebold Nixdorf(Germany) Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Diebold Nixdorf(Germany) Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Opticon Sensors Europe(Netherlands)

7.8.1 Opticon Sensors Europe(Netherlands) Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Opticon Sensors Europe(Netherlands) Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL)

8.4 Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Distributors List

9.3 Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Market Forecast

11.1 Global Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

