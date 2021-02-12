Electronic Specialty Gases Market Competitive Approach, Fundamental Trends and Investment up to 2029

As the name suggests, electronic specialty gases find widespread application in the manufacturing of a number of electronic devices and components such as semiconductors, display devices, LED panels, solar panels. Some types of electronic specialty gases are also used in electrical equipment such as transformers and circuit breakers. Apart from the traditional electronic devices, the new age product developments in the electronics industry such as wearables, and technological advances, such as connected homes, control systems, and connected industrial systems, are projected to drive the growth of electronic specialty gases market.

Rising Demand for Energy Efficient Lighting Systems such as LED to Fuel Market Growth

LED lights are one of the major end uses for electronic specialty gases. The increased adoption of solid state lighting is rapidly growing and this is expected to help in the growth of the electronic specialty gases market. This growth is attributed to the increased use of LEDs for LCD television backlighting and general illumination purposes wherein LED lights are eating into the market share of traditional lighting methods such as sodium vapor lamps and incandescent tubes. Electronic specialty gases are used in the LED manufacturing units in order to facilitate the epitaxial deposition of active semi conductive layers in order to give the LED’s their characteristic brightness.

The energy efficiency of LED lights is also one of the key contributors, driving the adoption of electronic specialty gases in both commercial and residential applications, thus giving an impetus to the growth of its market.

Efficient Display Panels is an Emerging Trend in the Electronic Specialty Gases Market

Consumer electronics such as televisions, personal computers and smartphones have increased the demand for high quality display panels. Furthermore, technological innovations in the video industry such as 4K and high definition display systems have resulted in an upsurge in the demand for such products.

The application of electronic specialty gases in display panels is one such factor which is helping in the growth of the electronics specialty gases market. Electronic specialty gases find applications in the flat panel display industry as cleaning agents, and in the manufacture of metal oxide transistors which facilitate development of superior display technologies such as ultra-high definition displays, 3D displays, LCD displays, and OLED display screens.

The Slowdown of the Manufacturing Sector Will Hinder Growth

The recent slowdown in the manufacturing sector as well as the possibility of a recession looming large in the global economy is an issue of grave concern with regards to the growth of the electronic specialty gases market. The manufacturing sector is the primary end user of electronic specialty gases accounting for approximately more than half of the global sales for such gases.

For instance, the recent trade tensions between China and the US have dented the global electronics manufacturing industry. It has been estimated, that China which is the largest producer of electronic components have reported a huge drop in exports of such goods due to reduced demand from the US for Chinese products. In addition, the weaker economy signals being sent out of South Korea, Japan and Singapore (which are also major electronic component manufacturers) is also likely to adversely impact the growth of the electronic specialty gases market.

Electronic Specialty Gases Market – Winning Strategy

The electronic specialty gases market is relatively consolidated, and big players in the market have ~ 60-70% of the market share in North America. The barrier for entry in this market is high as it is capital intensive and hence, significant players have the upper-hand. As a result, several small players are acquired by big companies. Moreover, changing government regulations mandate the market players to innovate and make investments in new product developments. For instance, in March 2017, Airgas, the subsidiary of Air Liquide S A launched a new brand named Airgas Healthcare in order to reinforce its position in the life sciences and healthcare segment.

Key Players in the Electronic Specialty Gases Market

The global electronics specialty gases market is fairly fragmented owing to presence of number of small scale and international manufactures at regional level.

Few of market players identified across the value chain of global electronic specialty gases market which are,

Air Products and Chemical, Inc.

Linde Group

Air Liquide S A

Showa Denko K K

Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation

SCI Analytical Laboratories

