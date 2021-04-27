Electronic Trial Master File (eTMF) Market Advanced technologies & growth opportunities in global Industry by 2020 to 2027

The electronic trial master file (eTMF) market was valued at US$ 938.32 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.5% from 2019 to 2027 to reach US$ 3,155.64 million by 2027.



Electronic trial master file (eTMF) systems can be defined as an integration of software and hardware components collectively responsible for the optimal management of clinical trial data. These solutions help to streamline the data generated during the course of a clinical trial in an easy-to-store digital format, which can be retrieved by dissimilar users beneficial in easy accessibility and reduction the cost associated with the administrative and manual data maintenance operations in clinical trials.

The key players influencing the market are:

Aurea, Inc.

TRANSPERFECT

Covance Inc (Lab Corp)

Oracle

Ennov

Mastercontrol, Inc.

Omnicomm

Pharmavigilalnce

Veeva Systems

Phlexglobal

This report contains:

Market sizing for the global Electronic Trial Master File

Compare major Electronic Trial Master File providers strategies and approaches to the challenges they face

Analysis of the effects deglobalisation trends may have for Electronic Trial Master File providers

Profiles of major Electronic Trial Master File providers

7-year CAGR forecasts for Electronic Trial Master File -intensive vertical sectors

Electronic Trial Master File Market report also provide a in-depth understanding of the cutting-edge competitive analysis of the emerging market trends along with the drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the market to offer worthwhile insights and current scenario for making right decision. The report covers the prominent players in the market with detailed SWOT analysis, financial overview, and key developments of last three years. Moreover, the report also offers a 360º outlook of the market through the competitive landscape of the global industry player and helps the companies to garner Electronic Trial Master File Market revenue by understanding the strategic growth approaches.

Electronic Trial Master File Market is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2020 – 2027, considering 2020 as the base year and 2020 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

Report Spotlights

Progressive industry trends in the global Electronic Trial Master File market to help players develop effective long-term strategies

Business growth strategies adopted by developed and developing markets

Quantitative analysis of the Electronic Trial Master File market from 2020 to 2027

Estimation of Electronic Trial Master File demand across various industries

PEST analysis to illustrate the efficacy of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry to predict market growth

Recent developments to understand the competitive market scenario and Electronic Trial Master File demand

Market trends and outlook coupled with factors driving and restraining the growth of the Electronic Trial Master File market

Decision-making process by understanding strategies that underpin commercial interest with regard to Electronic Trial Master File market growth

Detailed overview and segmentation of the global Electronic Trial Master File market, as well as its dynamics in the industry

Electronic Trial Master File market size in various regions with promising growth opportunities

