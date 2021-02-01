Electronic Waste Management Market 2020: Size, Industry Types, Regional Analysis with Top Manufacturers (Aurubis, Boliden, MBA Polymers, Electronic Recyclers International, Sims Metal Management and Umicore)

E-waste is electrical and electronic equipment of any kind that has been discarded. Proper treatment of e-waste helps to prevent environmental degradation and avoids potential threats to human health.

First of all, one of the main reasons for growth of e-waste is rapid product innovation, especially in electronics and home appliances like migration from analogue to digital technologies and to flat-screen televisions and monitors. there has been an increased emphasis on efficient recycling and reuse of electronic products components. Health hazards posed by the seepage of toxic materials into the environment result in e-waste management techniques demand.

In addition, increase in awareness protection drive the electronic waste management. To reduce the E-Waste generated across the world, E-Waste management initiatives are being taken by the government agencies of various regions. North America and Europe are exceptionally prone to environment contamination. Consequently, these regions are expected to contribute most to the worldwide electronic waste1 management market.

Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:

• Aurubis

• Boliden

• MBA Polymers

• Electronic Recyclers International

• Sims Metal Management

• Umicore

• Stena Technoworld

• Tetronics

• Enviro-Hub Holdings

The Electronic Waste Management report focuses on the Electronic Waste Management in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Type, covers:

• Trashed

• Recycled

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

• Household Appliances

• IT and Telecommunications

• Consumer Electronics

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Electronic Waste Management market.

Chapter 1: Describe Electronic Waste Management Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Electronic Waste Management, with sales, revenue, and price of Electronic Waste Management, in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Electronic Waste Management, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Electronic Waste Management market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2022.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Electronic Waste Management sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

