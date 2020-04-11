Electronics Adhesives Market with Current Trends Analysis, 2019-2025

In 2029, the Electronics Adhesives market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Electronics Adhesives market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Electronics Adhesives market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

In the Electronics Adhesives market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size. Important regions emphasized in the report include region 1 (country 1, country2), region 2 (country 1, country2), and region 3 (country 1, country2).

Global Electronics Adhesives market report on the basis of market players

The report examines each Electronics Adhesives market player according to its market share, production footprint, and growth rate. SWOT analysis of the players (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) has been covered in this report.

Market: Segmentations

The electronics adhesives market has been segmented based on type of material into epoxy, polyurethane, silicone, acrylic, and others. By product type, the electronics adhesives market includes UV cured, thermally conductive, electrically conductive, and others. The major applications of electronics adhesives include encapsulation, conformal coating, wire tacking, and surface mounting. Conformal coating and surface mounting are the two leading application segments, together accounting for a share of 61.4% by the end of the forecast period.

The global electronics adhesives market has been divided on the basis of region into North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is the most promising market for electronics adhesives and this region is poised to expand at a 10% CAGR during the forecast period. The surging production of consumer electronics in countries such as India, South Korea, Japan, and China has greatly contributed toward the growth of the APAC electronics adhesives market.

Global Electronics Adhesives Market: Drivers and Restraints

The global market for electronics adhesives is primarily driven by the growing usage of electronics components across several applications such as automotive, consumer electronics, medical devices, imaging devices, and aircraft. The rising use of connected devices and the growing trend of miniaturization of electronic devices have also driven the demand for electronics adhesives. Other factors supporting the electronics adhesives market include the rise in disposable income, changing lifestyle, and the surging consumption of automated appliances. Enterprise electronics are likely to generate the highest revenue by the end of the forecast period while electronic appliances are expected to fuel the market in terms of volume.

On the flip side, strict government regulations curbing VOC emissions and the volatility in feedstock prices threaten to hamper the growth of the electronics adhesives market.

The key players studied in the report are Dymax Corporation, Henkel AG & Co KgaA, H.B. Fuller Company, 3M Company, Evonik Industries AG, and Dow Corning.

The Electronics Adhesives market report answers the following queries:

Why the demand for segment increasing in region? At what rate the Electronics Adhesives market is growing? What factors drive the growth of the global Electronics Adhesives market? Which market players currently dominate the global Electronics Adhesives market? What is the consumption trend of the Electronics Adhesives in region?

The Electronics Adhesives market report provides the below-mentioned information:

Breakdown data at the regional level as well as revenue and growth of the Electronics Adhesives in these regions.

Distribution channels, and consumption patterns, of the global Electronics Adhesives market.

Scrutinized data of the Electronics Adhesives on the basis of country, including market share and revenue of the important countries.

Critical analysis of every Electronics Adhesives market player, such as, collaborations, acquisitions, and product launches.

Trends influencing the Electronics Adhesives market growth, including ecological preservation, regulatory norms and R&D developments.

Research Methodology of Electronics Adhesives Market Report

The global Electronics Adhesives market study covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to calculate and authenticate the market size of the Electronics Adhesives market, and predict the scenario of various sub-markets in the overall market. Primary and secondary research has been thoroughly performed to analyze the prominent players and their market share in the Electronics Adhesives market. Further, all the numbers, segmentation, and shares have been gathered using authentic primary and secondary sources.