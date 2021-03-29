Electrosurgical Devices Market 2020: Reporting and Evaluation of Recent Industry Developments Till 2025

The global electrosurgical devices market accounted to US$ 4,828.4 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$ 8,000.9 Mn by 2025.

The key players Olympus Corporation, Medtronic, Ethicon US, LLC, Boston Scientific Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, CONMED Corporation, Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH, Kirwan Surgical Products, LLC, BOVIE MEDICAL, Parkell, Inc. of the Electrosurgical Devices market are making moves like product launches, joint ventures, developments, merges and accusations which is affecting the market and Healthcare Industry as a whole and also affecting the sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values. The readers will find this report very helpful in understanding the Electrosurgical Devices market in depth. Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates are mentioned in the report. The data and the information regarding the industry are taken from reliable sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and others and were checked and validated by the market experts.

Acquisitions and product launches were observed as the most adopted strategy in global electrosurgical devices industry. Few of the recent product launch and acquisitions and others are listed below:

2018: In May, 2018, Olympus launched and received the approval for the ESG-300 Electrosurgery Generator. This is the latest generation of electrosurgical devices developed majorly for GI and pulmonary.

2017: In January, 2018, Ethicon acquired Megadyne Medical Products, Inc., a company manufacturing electrosurgical tools used in operating rooms. The acquisition has helped in developing better electrosurgical tools to a broader market through Ethicon’s extended global network.

Market segmentation:

Electrosurgical Devices Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts By Product (Electrosurgical Generators, Active Electrodes, Dispersive Electrodes, and Other), Application (General Surgery, Gynecology, Urology, Gastroenterology, Arthroscopy, and Others) and Geography

By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. And 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

