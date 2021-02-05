Elevators and Escalators Market Latest Trends by 2027

The Insight Partners published an Exclusive report on “Elevators and Escalators Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 150 pages which highly exhibits on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

The elevators and escalators market is anticipated to witness symbolic growth on account of rapid urbanization and modernization in the living standards. Improvement in the construction sector is yet another factor propelling market growth. However, high maintenance costs may negatively influence the growth of the elevators and escalators market during the forecast period. On the other hand, innovative technologies and the adoption of green building codes would create lucrative opportunities for the elevators and escalators market in the future.

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:

1. Electra Ltd

2. Fujitec Co., Ltd.

3. Hitachi, Ltd.

4. Hyundai Elevator Co Ltd

5. Kone Oyj

6. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

7. Otis Elevator Company (United Technologies Corporation)

8. Schindler Holding Ltd.

9. ThyssenKrupp AG

10. Toshiba Corp

Global Elevators and Escalators Market which has been compiled after an in-depth analysis of the market trends prevailing across five geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, and South America). Various segments of the market such as type/components/ application/industry verticals/ end-users are analyzed with robust research methodology which includes three step process starting with extensive secondary research to gather data from company profiles, global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, paid databases etc. followed by primary research (interviews) with industry experts/KOLs to gain their insights and views on current scenarios and future scope of the market as well as validating the secondary information, further internal statistical model is used to estimate the market size and forecasts till 2027.

The demand for escalators and elevators is increasing with the development of smart cities in emerging economies. Expanding commercial and residential projects are further contributing to the market growth. Escalators and lifts ease the movement of people and goods in buildings as well as industries. Therefore, increasing industrialization in emerging economies offers lucrative growth opportunities for market growth. In developed countries, high growth in demand is attributed to technological advancements coupled with growing renovation activities.

Elevators and Escalators Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction 40

2. Global Elevators and Escalators Market – Key Takeaways 42

3. Global Elevators and Escalators Market – Market Landscape 45

4. Global Elevators and Escalators Market – Key Market Dynamics 58

5. Global Elevators and Escalators Market –Analysis 63

6. Elevators and Escalators Market –Global Regulatory Scenario 68

7. Global Elevators and Escalators Market Analysis– By Product 76

8. Global Elevators and Escalators Market Analysis– By Application 106

9. Global Elevators and Escalators Market Analysis– By End User 115

10. North America Elevators and Escalators Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 118

11. Europe Elevators and Escalators Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 141

12. Asia Pacific Elevators and Escalators Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 163

13. Middle East and Africa Elevators and Escalators Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 186

14. South and Central America Elevators and Escalators Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 208

15. Elevators and Escalators Market –Industry Landscape 220

16. Elevators and Escalators Market –Key Company Profiles 226

17. Appendix 267