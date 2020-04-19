Elz Jenkins Is The Next From Georgia To Blow

New York-to-Georgia rising star Elz Jenkins is definitely looking to make waves in the game. Last year, he delivered his latest album Dealer’s Day Off, which sees 11 songs and appearances from Money Makin Nique, Jarren Benton and more.

That wasn’t all for Elz Jenkins in 2018, either; he continued to deliver dope cuts like “DDFB,” “Jiu Jitsu” (with Benton and Reesa LaFlare) and more. He also delivered new visuals for “DDFB,” “In My Sleep” and “Yours.” Altogether, Elz Jenkins is definitely showing his abilities as a versatile hitmaker and should be finding comfort at the top of the charts soon enough.

Check out Dealer’s Day Off here, available on all streaming platforms.