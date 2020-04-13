Embedded Systems Market Analysis Covering Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Upcoming Opportunities In 2025

Market Overview:

The Global Embedded Systems Market was valued at USD 86.35 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 126.35 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.32% from 2017 to 2025.

An embedded system is some combination of computer hardware and software, either fixed in capability or programmable, that is designed for a specific function or for specific functions within a larger system. There are several benefits of embedded systems including – dedicated tasks, less dependency on operating systems, hardware benefits , cost effectiveness, high reliability, small size, fast operation, improves product quality and has low power operation.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Rising impact of IoT

1.2 Adoption of embedded systems in smart cities, smart homes and smart appliances

1.3 Increasing demand for embedded systems in healthcare equipments and automotive industry

1.4 Rapidly growing market for wearable devices

1.5 Growing usage if multicore processor technology in military applications

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Embedded system’s security concerns

2.2 Complex designs of embedded systems

Market Segmentation:

The Global Embedded Systems Market is segmented on the functionality, hardware, software, application, and region.

1. Functionality:

1.1 Stand alone

1.2 Real time

1.3 Networked

1.4 Mobile

2. By Hardware:

2.1 Microcontrollers, Microprocessors

2.2 Memory

2.3 Application-specific Integrated Circuit/Application-specific Standard Product

2.4 Power Management IC

2.5 Field Processing Gate Arrays

2.6 Digital Signal Processors

3. By Software:

3.1 Operating System

3.2 Middleware

4. By Application:

4.1 Consumer Electronics

4.2 Industrial

4.3 Healthcare

4.4 Aerospace & Defense

4.5 Communications

4.6 Energy

4.7 Automotive

5. By Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Infineon Technologies AG

2. Texas Instruments Incorporated

3. Renesas Electronics Corporation

4. Toshiba Corporation

5. Stmicroelectronics N.V.

6. Intel Corporation

7. NXP Semiconductors N.V.

8. Fujitsu Limited

9. Qualcomm Technologies Incorporated

10. Microchip Technology Incorporated

11. Marvell Technology Group Ltd.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

