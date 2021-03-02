EMEA Market Key Factors Analysis 2019-2026

The global EMEA market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this EMEA market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

The business intelligence study of the EMEA market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the EMEA market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the EMEA market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global regions.

Each market player encompassed in the EMEA market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the EMEA market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

competitive landscape is included to provide a dashboard view of companies that manufacture and supply de-aromatic solvents. The report contains company profiles of some of the players operating in the EMEA de-aromatic solvents market. Some of the market participants identified in the EMEA de-aromatic solvents market include Exxon Mobil Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell plc., Total S.A., Neste, Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd. and DHC Solvent Chemie GmbH.

Research methodology

To calculate the market size, the report considers various aspects based on secondary research. Furthermore, data points such as regional split and market split by application and qualitative inputs from primary respondents have been incorporated to arrive at appropriate market estimates. The forecast presented in the report assesses the revenue generated by the sales of de-aromatic solvents in the EMEA region. While developing the market forecast, the report begins by sizing the current market, which forms the basis for forecasting how the market is anticipated to take shape in the near future. Given the characteristics of the market, data is triangulated through analysis based on the supply side, demand side, and dynamics of the EMEA de-aromatic solvents market. However, quantifying the market across the above-mentioned segments and regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalizing them after the forecast has been completed.

It is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating EMEA economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR but also analyze the market on the basis of key parameters such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth, to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities. Another key feature of this report is the analysis of the EMEA de-aromatic solvents market by region, flash point, and application, and the corresponding revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve as well as to identify potential resources from a sales perspective of the EMEA de-aromatic solvents market. To understand key segments in terms of their growth and performance in the de-aromatic solvents market, Persistence Market Research has developed a market attractiveness index. The resulting index should help providers identify existing market opportunities in the EMEA de-aromatic solvents market.

Analyst Views

Rules and regulations pertaining to the exposure of chemicals are very stringent particularly in Europe. Necessary precautions are therefore taken in case of factory workers who come directly in contact with the various solvents. De-aromatic solvents have high exposure levels and are used in various factories as their usage is safer for the workers.

