Emerging Trend And Strong Application Scope in Food Delivery Mobile Application Market 2023 with top key players like Apple Inc., CA, Inc., Cognizant, Google Inc., IBM Corporation

Food delivery mobile application is a novel platform for the restaurants, franchisees, and other food-selling proprietors to offer a convenient way of providing consumers with a wide range of options through a single online mobile portal. The business of delivering restaurant meals at the consumers’ place has improvised from telephone-based ordering system to takeout counters, and now websites and mobile applications.

The food delivery mobile application offers access to single or multiple restaurants through a single online portal, where the consumers can compare menus, prices, offers, and reviews given by experienced consumers. Furthermore, the mobile applications are being developed for food delivery providers, who act as a middleman between a restaurant and a consumer.

These food delivery mobile applications have offered various advantages including cost savings, high profit margins, high return on investments (ROI), high customer retention, and global reach. This has allowed key market players to increase their market presence in local as well as international markets with high growth perspectives.

The global food delivery mobile application market is attributed to high Internet penetration, increase in usage of smartphones, easy availability of open-source deployment platforms, technological advancements in the designs of operating systems of the smartphones, and implementation of asset-light business models. Users are more inclined towards dining at home with restaurant quality food and ambience, which is made possible by food delivery mobile applications easily.

Such changes in lifestyles, increase in number of young population using smartphones and the Internet, and rise in awareness about the benefits of mobile applications among restaurant owners as well as consumers is expected to fuel the growth of the global food delivery mobile application market. Moreover, growth in alliances and collaborations among restaurant owners and application developers and increase in investments for digitization offer significant growth potential for the global market. However, lack of high speed Internet connectivity in the developing and underdeveloped countries and uncertainty of enterprises to develop their own mobile applications hamper the market growth.

The global food delivery mobile application market is segmented based on deployment platform, end users, and geography. Based on deployment platform, the market is segmented into Android, iOS, and others (Windows and BlackBerry 10). Based on end user, the market is fragmented into food delivery market place and restaurants & others. The global food delivery mobile application market is further studied across four regions including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

