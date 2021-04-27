Emerging Trends in Commercial Telematics Market In-Depth Analysis & Global Outlook by 2013-2020

Commercial Telematics Market

Telematics are information and telecommunication products that combine computers and telecommunication services for transferring large amounts of data in vehicles in real-time. Commercial telematics market includes the telematics used by light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles. All major automotive manufacturers across the globe are now concentrating on developing and implementing the Telematics concept into their vehicles. Vehicles manufactured today offer unique connectivity solutions for better monitoring and tracking.

The global commercial telematics market is driven by increased market penetration of smart phones, lowered connectivity cost, availability of high speed internet technologies such as LTE, greater governmental mandate in terms of safety compliance mandates, road infrastructure constraints, and driver monitoring etc.

Based on type of Telematics, the market is segmented into Automotive Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. Currently, Aftermarket has relatively high market share compared to Automotive OEM. However, vehicle manufacturing companies forming collaborations with telematics providers would lead to high growth of Automotive OEM segment.

Leading Players in the Commercial Telematics Market:

Verizon,Harman,TomTom,AT&T,Vodafone Group Plc,Ford Motors Co,BMW,Telefonica,MiX Telematics,Trimble Navigation Limited

Researchers conducting the research also carry out a comprehensive analysis of the recent amendments in the government regulation and their impact on the competitive landscape of the industry. The research assesses the recent progress in the competitive landscape including collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, acquisitions, and mergers, as well as investments in the sector for research and development.

The report profiles the key players in the industry along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the global landscape. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Commercial Telematics market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Scope of the report:

This research evaluates micro-markets and takes a closer look at the different growth trends, future prospects and regulations that will regulate the industry in the coming years. Researchers have also included a few top performers in the sector to calculate their industry shares and core competencies. The research explains technological developments in the sector along with upcoming areas of the industry that might potentially attract massive investments.

Scope of the study:

The report conducts a detailed analysis of the evolving market dynamics

It gives a holistic view of various drivers and restraints operating in the market

It categorizes the prominent product segments and their future growth scenario

The market insights derived after a thorough investigation of the industrial segments and subsegments enable readers make informed decisions.

