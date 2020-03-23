Emerging Trends in Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market In-Depth Analysis & Global Outlook by 2014-2022 | Scope & Future Growth Prospects Focusing Top Key Players Toray,SK Chemicals,Celanese Corporation,DIC Corporation,Solvay,Tosoh Corporation

Polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) is a semi-crystalline, high-temperature performance polymer possessing aromatic rings linked with sulfides. It belongs to a family of high-performance thermoplastics that include specialty nylons, sulfone polymers, liquid crystal polymers, aromatic polyketones, polyetherimides, and others. PPS offers exceptional properties such as lightweight, heat resistance, tensile strength, and electrical conductivity.

Polyphenylene sulfide is a high performance thermoplastic that are widely used in manufacturing components of automotive and electrical & electronics industry. The world polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) market is expected grow at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2016 to 2022 and would reach$1,856 million by 2022 from 2015 market value of $982 million.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00012809

The world PPS market is anticipated to register substantial growth in the near future owing to increase in demand from various sectors such as automotive, electronics, industrial, and aerospace. Major factors expected to drive the market include increase in the consumption of PPS compound for high temperature applications due to its superior performance and mechanical characteristics and rise in advancement in automotive and electrical & electronics industry.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Toray,SK Chemicals,Celanese Corporation,DIC Corporation,Solvay,Tosoh Corporation,Kureha Corporation,Chengdu Letian Plastic Co. Ltd.,ALBIS,SABIC

Rise in PPS consumption in coating applications owing to its excellent electrical properties, chemical resistance, and high heat resistance has increased its demand. In addition, high consumption in food processing equipment, non-stick cookware, and chemical processing is estimated to stimulate market penetration during the forecast period. However, the presence of substitutes, including polyether ether ketone (PEEK) and polyethylenimine (PEI), and the fluctuation in raw material prices restrain the growth.

The report segments the PPS market on the basis of application and geography. On the basis of application, it is divided into automotive, electrical & electronics, industrial, aerospace, medical/healthcare, and others. Automotive was the largest application segment, in terms of value, in 2014, and is expected to show a significant growth in the future. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2015, Asia-Pacific occupied the largest share in the global PPS market, followed by North America and Europe. Improving economies and increased demand from automotive, electrical & electronics industry drives the PPS market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Expansion and product launch covers 54% and 21% share, respectively, out of the total number of strategies adopted by the leading companies from 2011 to 2016. The market dominance of these companies is characterized by their vast product portfolio of PPS and strong distribution network.

Get Discount for This Report @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/AMR00012809

What the report features:-

Global analysis of Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market from 2014–2022 illustrating the progression of the market. Forecast and analysis of Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2014–2022. Forecast and analysis of Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

Reason to Buy:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market. Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies. The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies. Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets. Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it. Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

About Premium market insights:

Premiummarketinsights.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.