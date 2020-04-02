Employment Screening Services Market – Global Growth, Industry Report, Share, Size, Future Trends by 2027
Employment Screening Services Market Overview:
Employment screening services market in global is expected to grow from US$ 4.12 Bn in 2018 to US$ 6.25 Bn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 4.8% from the year 2019 to 2027.
Employment Screening Services Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an exclusive and in-depth study which provides a comprehensive view of the market includes the current trend and future amplitude of the market with respect to the products/services. The report provides an overview of the Employment Screening Services Market with the detailed segmentation by type, application, and region through in-depth traction analysis of the overall Employment Screening Services industry. This report provides qualified research on the market to evaluate the key vendors by calibrating all the relevant products/services to understand the positioning of the major players in Employment Screening Services Market.
Employment Screening Services Market Key Players:
- Accurate Background, LLC
- AuthBridge Research Services Private Limited
- A-Check America, Inc.
- DataFlow Group
- Capita PLC
- First Advantage
- HireRight, LLC
- Pinkerton Consulting & Investigations, Inc.
- Sterling Talent Solutions
- Triton Inc.
- Verity Screening Solutions
- GoodHire
- Insperity, Inc.
Global Employment screening services Market – Background Screening Insights
The global employment screening services market by background screening was led by the criminal record segment. The credit check segment held the second-largest market in 2018 and is anticipated to increase its shares during the forecast period from 2019 – 2027.
Global Employment screening services Market – Verification Insights
The global employment screening services market by verification was led by the employment history verification segment. Qualification segment held the second-largest market in 2018 and is anticipated to increase its shares during the forecast period from 2019 – 2027.
Employment Screening Services Market Table Of Content:
1. Introduction
2. Key Takeaways
3. Research Methodology
4. Employment Screening Services Market Landscape
5. Employment Screening Services Market – Key Industry Dynamics
Employment Screening Services Market Table Of Content to be Continue:
