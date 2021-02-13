Emulsion Adhesives Market 2020: Global Industry Size, Outlook, Share, Demand, Manufacturers And 2025 Forecast Research

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research recently published a research report titled, “Global Emulsion Adhesives Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application”. The research report attempts to give a holistic overview of the Emulsion Adhesives market by keeping the information simple, relevant, accurate, and to the point. The researchers have explained each aspect of the market thorough meticulous research and undivided attention to every topic. They have also provided data in statistical data to help readers understand the whole market. The report further provides historic and forecast data generated through primary and secondary research of the region and their respective manufacturers.

The competitive landscape of the global Emulsion Adhesives market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global Emulsion Adhesives market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Emulsion Adhesives Market Research Report: Ashland Inc., Henkel, H.B.Fuller, 3M Company, Pidilite Industries Ltd., Arkema (Bostik), DOW, Cemedine, Paramelt

Global Emulsion Adhesives Market by Type: Acrylic Polymer Emulsion, Polyvinyl Acetate (PVA) Emulsion, Vinyl Acetate Ethylene (VAE) Emulsion, SBC Latex, PU Dispersion, Others

Global Emulsion Adhesives Market by Application: Paper & Packaging, Woodworking, Tapes & Labels, Construction, Automotive & Transportation, Others

The Emulsion Adhesives market is divided into the two important segments, product type segment and end user segment. In the product type segment, it lists down all the products currently manufactured by the companies and their economic role in the market. It also reports the new products that are currently being developed and their scope. Further, it presents a detailed understanding of the end users that are a governing force of the Emulsion Adhesives market. In this chapter of the Emulsion Adhesives report, the researchers have explored the various regions that are expected to witness fruitful developments and make serious contributions to the market’s burgeoning growth. Along with general statistical information, the Emulsion Adhesives report has provided data of each region with respect to its revenue, productions, and presence of major manufacturers.

The major regions which are covered in the report includes North America, Europe, Central and South America, Asia Pacific, South Asia, the Middle East and Africa, GCC countries, and others.

Key Questions Answered

• What will be the size of the global Emulsion Adhesives market in 2025?

• What is the current CAGR of the global Emulsion Adhesives market?

• Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

• Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Emulsion Adhesives market?

• Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Emulsion Adhesives market?

• Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

• Which are the top players currently operating in the global Emulsion Adhesives market?

• How will the market situation change in the coming years?

• What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

• What is the growth outlook of the global Emulsion Adhesives market?

Table of Contents

1 Emulsion Adhesives Market Overview

1.1 Emulsion Adhesives Product Overview

1.2 Emulsion Adhesives Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Acrylic Polymer Emulsion

1.2.2 Polyvinyl Acetate (PVA) Emulsion

1.2.3 Vinyl Acetate Ethylene (VAE) Emulsion

1.2.4 SBC Latex

1.2.5 PU Dispersion

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Global Emulsion Adhesives Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Emulsion Adhesives Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Emulsion Adhesives Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Emulsion Adhesives Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Emulsion Adhesives Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Emulsion Adhesives Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Emulsion Adhesives Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Emulsion Adhesives Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Emulsion Adhesives Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Emulsion Adhesives Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Emulsion Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Emulsion Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Emulsion Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Emulsion Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Emulsion Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

2 Global Emulsion Adhesives Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Emulsion Adhesives Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Emulsion Adhesives Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Emulsion Adhesives Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Emulsion Adhesives Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Emulsion Adhesives Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Emulsion Adhesives Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Emulsion Adhesives Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Emulsion Adhesives as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Emulsion Adhesives Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Emulsion Adhesives Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Emulsion Adhesives Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Emulsion Adhesives Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Emulsion Adhesives Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Emulsion Adhesives Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Emulsion Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Emulsion Adhesives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Emulsion Adhesives Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Emulsion Adhesives Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Emulsion Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Emulsion Adhesives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Emulsion Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Emulsion Adhesives Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Emulsion Adhesives Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Emulsion Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Emulsion Adhesives Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Emulsion Adhesives Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Emulsion Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Emulsion Adhesives Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Emulsion Adhesives Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Emulsion Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Emulsion Adhesives Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Emulsion Adhesives Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Emulsion Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Emulsion Adhesives Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Emulsion Adhesives Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Emulsion Adhesives by Application

4.1 Emulsion Adhesives Segment by Application

4.1.1 Paper & Packaging

4.1.2 Woodworking

4.1.3 Tapes & Labels

4.1.4 Construction

4.1.5 Automotive & Transportation

4.1.6 Others

4.2 Global Emulsion Adhesives Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Emulsion Adhesives Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Emulsion Adhesives Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Emulsion Adhesives Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Emulsion Adhesives by Application

4.5.2 Europe Emulsion Adhesives by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Emulsion Adhesives by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Emulsion Adhesives by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Emulsion Adhesives by Application

5 North America Emulsion Adhesives Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Emulsion Adhesives Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Emulsion Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Emulsion Adhesives Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Emulsion Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Emulsion Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Emulsion Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Emulsion Adhesives Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Emulsion Adhesives Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Emulsion Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Emulsion Adhesives Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Emulsion Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Emulsion Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Emulsion Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Emulsion Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Emulsion Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Emulsion Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Emulsion Adhesives Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Emulsion Adhesives Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Emulsion Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Emulsion Adhesives Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Emulsion Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Emulsion Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Emulsion Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Emulsion Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Emulsion Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Emulsion Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Emulsion Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Emulsion Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Emulsion Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Emulsion Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Emulsion Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Emulsion Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Emulsion Adhesives Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Emulsion Adhesives Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Emulsion Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Emulsion Adhesives Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Emulsion Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Emulsion Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Emulsion Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Emulsion Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Emulsion Adhesives Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Emulsion Adhesives Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Emulsion Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Emulsion Adhesives Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Emulsion Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Emulsion Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Emulsion Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Emulsion Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Emulsion Adhesives Business

10.1 Ashland Inc.

10.1.1 Ashland Inc. Corporation Information

10.1.2 Ashland Inc. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Ashland Inc. Emulsion Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Ashland Inc. Emulsion Adhesives Products Offered

10.1.5 Ashland Inc. Recent Development

10.2 Henkel

10.2.1 Henkel Corporation Information

10.2.2 Henkel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Henkel Emulsion Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 Henkel Recent Development

10.3 H.B.Fuller

10.3.1 H.B.Fuller Corporation Information

10.3.2 H.B.Fuller Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 H.B.Fuller Emulsion Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 H.B.Fuller Emulsion Adhesives Products Offered

10.3.5 H.B.Fuller Recent Development

10.4 3M Company

10.4.1 3M Company Corporation Information

10.4.2 3M Company Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 3M Company Emulsion Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 3M Company Emulsion Adhesives Products Offered

10.4.5 3M Company Recent Development

10.5 Pidilite Industries Ltd.

10.5.1 Pidilite Industries Ltd. Corporation Information

10.5.2 Pidilite Industries Ltd. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Pidilite Industries Ltd. Emulsion Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Pidilite Industries Ltd. Emulsion Adhesives Products Offered

10.5.5 Pidilite Industries Ltd. Recent Development

10.6 Arkema (Bostik)

10.6.1 Arkema (Bostik) Corporation Information

10.6.2 Arkema (Bostik) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Arkema (Bostik) Emulsion Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Arkema (Bostik) Emulsion Adhesives Products Offered

10.6.5 Arkema (Bostik) Recent Development

10.7 DOW

10.7.1 DOW Corporation Information

10.7.2 DOW Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 DOW Emulsion Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 DOW Emulsion Adhesives Products Offered

10.7.5 DOW Recent Development

10.8 Cemedine

10.8.1 Cemedine Corporation Information

10.8.2 Cemedine Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Cemedine Emulsion Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Cemedine Emulsion Adhesives Products Offered

10.8.5 Cemedine Recent Development

10.9 Paramelt

10.9.1 Paramelt Corporation Information

10.9.2 Paramelt Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Paramelt Emulsion Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Paramelt Emulsion Adhesives Products Offered

10.9.5 Paramelt Recent Development

11 Emulsion Adhesives Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Emulsion Adhesives Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Emulsion Adhesives Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

