Encapsulants Market Overview, Industry Top Manufactures, Market Size, Industry Growth Analysis And Forecasts 2025

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research recently published a research report titled, “Global Encapsulants Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application”. The research report attempts to give a holistic overview of the Encapsulants market by keeping the information simple, relevant, accurate, and to the point. The researchers have explained each aspect of the market thorough meticulous research and undivided attention to every topic. They have also provided data in statistical data to help readers understand the whole market. The report further provides historic and forecast data generated through primary and secondary research of the region and their respective manufacturers.

The competitive landscape of the global Encapsulants market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global Encapsulants market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Encapsulants Market Research Report: Lord Corporation, DOW Corning Corporation, H.B.Fuller, Shin-Etsu Chemical, Sumitomo Bakelite., Henkel, Kyocera Corporation, Hitachi Chemical, Panasonic Corporation, Epic Resins

Global Encapsulants Market by Type: Room Temperature Cure, Heat Temperature Cure, UV Cure

Global Encapsulants Market by Application: Consumer Electronics, Transportation, Medical, Power & Energy, Others

The Encapsulants market is divided into the two important segments, product type segment and end user segment. In the product type segment, it lists down all the products currently manufactured by the companies and their economic role in the market. It also reports the new products that are currently being developed and their scope. Further, it presents a detailed understanding of the end users that are a governing force of the Encapsulants market. In this chapter of the Encapsulants report, the researchers have explored the various regions that are expected to witness fruitful developments and make serious contributions to the market’s burgeoning growth. Along with general statistical information, the Encapsulants report has provided data of each region with respect to its revenue, productions, and presence of major manufacturers.

The major regions which are covered in the report includes North America, Europe, Central and South America, Asia Pacific, South Asia, the Middle East and Africa, GCC countries, and others.

Key Questions Answered

• What will be the size of the global Encapsulants market in 2025?

• What is the current CAGR of the global Encapsulants market?

• Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

• Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Encapsulants market?

• Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Encapsulants market?

• Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

• Which are the top players currently operating in the global Encapsulants market?

• How will the market situation change in the coming years?

• What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

• What is the growth outlook of the global Encapsulants market?

Table of Contents

1 Encapsulants Market Overview

1.1 Encapsulants Product Overview

1.2 Encapsulants Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Room Temperature Cure

1.2.2 Heat Temperature Cure

1.2.3 UV Cure

1.3 Global Encapsulants Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Encapsulants Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Encapsulants Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Encapsulants Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Encapsulants Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Encapsulants Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Encapsulants Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Encapsulants Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Encapsulants Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Encapsulants Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Encapsulants Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Encapsulants Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Encapsulants Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Encapsulants Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Encapsulants Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

2 Global Encapsulants Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Encapsulants Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Encapsulants Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Encapsulants Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Encapsulants Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Encapsulants Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Encapsulants Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Encapsulants Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Encapsulants as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Encapsulants Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Encapsulants Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Encapsulants Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Encapsulants Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Encapsulants Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Encapsulants Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Encapsulants Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Encapsulants Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Encapsulants Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Encapsulants Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Encapsulants Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Encapsulants Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Encapsulants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Encapsulants Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Encapsulants Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Encapsulants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Encapsulants Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Encapsulants Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Encapsulants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Encapsulants Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Encapsulants Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Encapsulants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Encapsulants Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Encapsulants Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Encapsulants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Encapsulants Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Encapsulants Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Encapsulants by Application

4.1 Encapsulants Segment by Application

4.1.1 Consumer Electronics

4.1.2 Transportation

4.1.3 Medical

4.1.4 Power & Energy

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global Encapsulants Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Encapsulants Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Encapsulants Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Encapsulants Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Encapsulants by Application

4.5.2 Europe Encapsulants by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Encapsulants by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Encapsulants by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Encapsulants by Application

5 North America Encapsulants Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Encapsulants Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Encapsulants Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Encapsulants Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Encapsulants Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Encapsulants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Encapsulants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Encapsulants Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Encapsulants Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Encapsulants Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Encapsulants Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Encapsulants Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Encapsulants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Encapsulants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Encapsulants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Encapsulants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Encapsulants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Encapsulants Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Encapsulants Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Encapsulants Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Encapsulants Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Encapsulants Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Encapsulants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Encapsulants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Encapsulants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Encapsulants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Encapsulants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Encapsulants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Encapsulants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Encapsulants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Encapsulants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Encapsulants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Encapsulants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Encapsulants Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Encapsulants Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Encapsulants Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Encapsulants Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Encapsulants Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Encapsulants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Encapsulants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Encapsulants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Encapsulants Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Encapsulants Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Encapsulants Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Encapsulants Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Encapsulants Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Encapsulants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Encapsulants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Encapsulants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Encapsulants Business

10.1 Lord Corporation

10.1.1 Lord Corporation Corporation Information

10.1.2 Lord Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Lord Corporation Encapsulants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Lord Corporation Encapsulants Products Offered

10.1.5 Lord Corporation Recent Development

10.2 DOW Corning Corporation

10.2.1 DOW Corning Corporation Corporation Information

10.2.2 DOW Corning Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 DOW Corning Corporation Encapsulants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 DOW Corning Corporation Recent Development

10.3 H.B.Fuller

10.3.1 H.B.Fuller Corporation Information

10.3.2 H.B.Fuller Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 H.B.Fuller Encapsulants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 H.B.Fuller Encapsulants Products Offered

10.3.5 H.B.Fuller Recent Development

10.4 Shin-Etsu Chemical

10.4.1 Shin-Etsu Chemical Corporation Information

10.4.2 Shin-Etsu Chemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Shin-Etsu Chemical Encapsulants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Shin-Etsu Chemical Encapsulants Products Offered

10.4.5 Shin-Etsu Chemical Recent Development

10.5 Sumitomo Bakelite.

10.5.1 Sumitomo Bakelite. Corporation Information

10.5.2 Sumitomo Bakelite. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Sumitomo Bakelite. Encapsulants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Sumitomo Bakelite. Encapsulants Products Offered

10.5.5 Sumitomo Bakelite. Recent Development

10.6 Henkel

10.6.1 Henkel Corporation Information

10.6.2 Henkel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Henkel Encapsulants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Henkel Encapsulants Products Offered

10.6.5 Henkel Recent Development

10.7 Kyocera Corporation

10.7.1 Kyocera Corporation Corporation Information

10.7.2 Kyocera Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Kyocera Corporation Encapsulants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Kyocera Corporation Encapsulants Products Offered

10.7.5 Kyocera Corporation Recent Development

10.8 Hitachi Chemical

10.8.1 Hitachi Chemical Corporation Information

10.8.2 Hitachi Chemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Hitachi Chemical Encapsulants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Hitachi Chemical Encapsulants Products Offered

10.8.5 Hitachi Chemical Recent Development

10.9 Panasonic Corporation

10.9.1 Panasonic Corporation Corporation Information

10.9.2 Panasonic Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Panasonic Corporation Encapsulants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Panasonic Corporation Encapsulants Products Offered

10.9.5 Panasonic Corporation Recent Development

10.10 Epic Resins

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Encapsulants Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Epic Resins Encapsulants Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Epic Resins Recent Development

11 Encapsulants Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Encapsulants Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Encapsulants Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

