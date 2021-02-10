Endoscopy Devices Market – Attracts Investor Interest with Unparalleled Growth Rates Till 2025

Endoscopy Devices Market report highlights CAGR value fluctuations during the forecast period of 2020-2025 for the market. The report presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors operating in the market. A market research analysis and estimations carried out in this Endoscopy Devices report aids businesses in gaining knowledge about what is already there in the market, what market looks forward to, the competitive background and steps to be followed for outdoing the rivals. Furthermore, market research report also provides a watchful investigation of the current state of the market which covers several market dynamics.

MARKET INTRODUCTION

The endoscopy devices market accounted to US$ 26,333.3 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$ 45,612.3 Mn by 2025.

Market Insights

Rising Prevalence of Diseases Requiring Endoscopy

In recent years, there has been a substantial rise in the number of cases of cancer and other diseases needing endoscopy. As per WHO, around 8.8 million deaths were caused due to cancer in 2015, making it the second leading cause of death globally. The most common cancers to claim lives in 2015 were, lung cancer, liver cancer, colorectal cancer, stomach cancer and breast cancer. The American Cancer Society estimates 1,735,350 new cancer cases and 609,640 cancer deaths in the US alone, during 2018. The procedure of endoscopy is highly preferred during the detection as well as treatment of cancer.

Favourable Government Initiatives

The Endoscopy Action Plan implemented by the Queensland Government was aimed towards improving the health of Queenslanders by means of delivering sustainable access to better quality gastrointestinal endoscopy services. The demand for gastrointestinal endoscopy has been increasing rapidly due to national bowel screening program and a growing geriatric population. As per the plan, US$ 160 million would be invested over four years to deliver better services and improve the access across Queensland health system. Under the plan, the services will be expanded to deliver 50,000 more endoscopy procedures. Due to the implementation of this plan, the waiting time for endoscopy procedure has significantly reduced and better services have been made available across the state.

Key Competitors In Market are

Olympus Corporation STRYKER Medtronic KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG Ethicon US, LLC. Richard Wolf GmbH Boston Scientific Corporation Smith & Nephew Cook FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

Strategic Insights

Product launches and approvals were observed as the most adopted strategy in global endoscopy devices industry. Few of the recent product launches and approvals made by the players are listed below;

2018: In May, 2018, Olympus Corporation Launched ENF-VT3, the world’s first1 rhino-laryngo videoscope to incorporate 4-direction angulation Capability. The launch is expected to help the company to offer a strong product portfolio in the market.

2017: In September, 2017, Cook Medical’s Urology business began the distribution of Cellvizio Confocal Laser Endomicroscopy (CLE) System manufactured by Mauna Kea Technologies. Cellvizio has been made available to urologists throughout the United States.

Market segmentation:

Endoscopy Devices Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts By Product (Endoscopes, Visualization Systems, Accessories, and Other Endoscopy Devices); Application (Laparoscopy, Gastrointestinal Endoscopy, Arthroscopy, Obstetrics/Gynecology, Urology Endoscopy, Bronchoscopy, and Other Applications); End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centres, Other End Users) and Geography

By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. And 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

