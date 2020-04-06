Endoscopy Ultrasound Market Report Analysis 2019-2025
Endoscopy Ultrasound Market report 2018, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR.
This Report covers the manufacturers’ data, including: shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.
The report analyzes the market of Endoscopy Ultrasound by main manufactures and geographic regions.
By Market Players:
companies profiled in the endoscopy ultrasound market are Olympus Corporation, FUJIFILM Corporation, PENTAX Medical (HOYA Corporation), CONMED Corporation, Medtronic, Esaote SpA, Cook, Boston Scientific Corporation, and Medi-Globe Corporation.
The global endoscopy ultrasound market has been segmented as follows:
Endoscopy Ultrasound Market, by Product
- Endoscopes
- Ultrasound Probes
- Ultrasonic Processors
- Imaging Systems
- Needles
- Accessories
Endoscopy Ultrasound Market, by Application
- Oncology
- Upper GI Oncology
- Lower GI Oncology
- Pancreatic Conditions
- Others
Endoscopy Ultrasound Market, by Technology
- Radial Scanning
- Linear Scanning
Endoscopy Ultrasound Market, by Procedure
- Upper EUS
- Lower EUS
- EUS Guided Fine-needle Aspiration
- Others
Endoscopy Ultrasound Market, by End-user
- Hospitals
- Specialty Clinics
- Ambulatory Surgery Centers
- Diagnostic Centers
Endoscopy Ultrasound Market, by Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Australia & New Zealand
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- GCC Region
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
