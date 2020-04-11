Endovenous Laser Therapy Market Outlook 2019-2025: Trends, Segmentation, Market Growth and Competitive Landscape

Global Endovenous Laser Therapy market size will reach xx million US$ by 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Endovenous Laser Therapy .

This industry study presents the global Endovenous Laser Therapy market size, historical breakdown data (2014-2019) and forecast (2019-2025). The Private Plane production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type; The consumption of Endovenous Laser Therapy market in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level.

Growing demand for endovenous laser therapy is boosting the adoption of endovenous laser systems, thereby fuelling segmental revenue growth.

Medical device manufacturers operating in the global endovenous laser therapy market are focussing on providing user-friendly devices to end users for minimising chances of manual errors. Devices with features like faster procedure setup, intuitive user interface with fewer buttons and portable devices are being manufactured by companies operating in this market to attract a larger customer base. Features like data storage, compatibility with patient Data Management Software to manage records are also being offered in these devices. This is expected to fuel adoption and subsequently revenue growth of the endovenous laser systems segment.

Endovenous laser systems segment anticipated to be the most attractive product type segment in the North America endovenous laser therapy market

Endovenous laser systems segment is the most attractive segment in the North America endovenous laser therapy market, recording a market attractiveness index of 1.9 during the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of obesity in North America is expected to primarily impact revenue growth of the endovenous laser systems segment over the forecast period. The surge in demand for varicose veins treatment procedures owing to increasing number of patients suffering from varicose veins in China is anticipated to result in increasing adoption of endovenous laser systems in China, thereby adding to the market attractiveness of this segment in the country and subsequently in the APEJ region.

Increasing availability of technologically advanced products especially in developed countries is expected to fuel the endovenous laser systems segment revenue in the Western Europe endovenous laser therapy market over the forecast period. In Eastern Europe, Russia is predicted to experience a high growth rate as compared to other countries owing to government initiatives for meditec progress in the country.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Endovenous Laser Therapy Market:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Endovenous Laser Therapy market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.