Endpoint Detection and Response Market Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players, Industry Outlook and Forecasts To 2025

Global Endpoint Detection and Response market is expected to grow from US$ 785.5 Mn in 2017 to US$ 5,871.6 Mn by 2025 at a CAGR of 28.8% between 2018 and 2025. The definition of endpoint over the years has evolved to incorporate further complicated hybrid ecosystem of personal computers, mobile devices, laptops, servers, virtual endpoints and infrastructure comprising both public and private clouds. Owing to this transformation, the organizations across the globe are showcasing a keen interest in advanced solutions catering to their security demands for extensively virtualized environments.

EDR is one of the essential security solutions, which help the company to maintain a high degree of security from cyber-attacks. Currently, several organizations are looking for innovative technologies in order to protect themselves from increasing malware threats. The endpoint detection and response is an advanced security analysis tool having several advantages associated with it. Growth in acceptance of enterprise mobility has alleviated IT security risks, which is boosting the global market growth. The growth of EDR solutions is mainly propelled by the integration of web application with mobile services. Many of the businesses became more application oriented in order to provide the user with a platform to communicate with each other and outside organizations.

The EDR market further expected to flourish in coming future owing to the development of customizable solutions and augmented acceptance for innovative EDR solutions in SMEs as well as large enterprises. However, several large industries are already working towards implementing security solutions to protect critical data and infrastructure from unauthorized access. Moreover, cyber-attacks have become more common and sophisticated in various geographical areas over the years. Owing to this the cyber-security spending in North America and Europe, particularly in Western Europe has increased exponentially. By 2025 the region’s economic growth and competitiveness are expected to spur as the penetration of smart systems in its major social and economic sectors including, energy, transportation, public service, and healthcare will approach stability in the market. Furthermore, the pertained development and operation of these smart infrastructure is expected to subsequently contribute to evolved growth and employment of cyber-security measures.

From a growth perspective, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness a lucrative CAGR growth rate of 32.9% during the forecast period

Based on vertical, the government segment is projected to witness significant lucrative profitable opportunities with projected CAGR growth rate of 26.8%

Based on organization size, the large enterprise segment is projected to grow with a CAGR of 27.6%

In the government sector, there are many types of cyber-attacks that can take place such as hackers can hijack data and ask for payment with the threat of releasing sensitive information to the public. There are also attacks which can take days for agencies to detect and may lead to shut down of entire government infrastructure. Such type of attacks may have a significant impact on government and on the general public as well. With the growth in sophistication level and volume of cyber-attacks, government agencies are struggling with low budget and an incompetence to employ advanced IT professionals into the workforce. Additionally, government agencies don’t have the high liberty to direct IT funds they need. Moreover, there is a lack of awareness in the government cyber workforce and they are highly dependent on external IT teams to take care of the issues.

Growing number of endpoints and network and their vulnerability to cyber-attacks is the biggest challenge faced by today’s large enterprises. These enterprises are affected by fileless attacks, complex attacks, non-malware attacks, and malware plants. Large enterprise is more exposed to cyber threats owing to the existence of more access points, a large number of customers to keep a track of, and several branches sited in different locations. Owing to the several branches of large enterprises, each of their subsidiaries may have their own IT security function. Insider risks are greater for large enterprises and they generally incorporate sophisticated access control systems. These organizations require strong data management models to manage massive data over the large number of endpoints on their network. Large enterprises have experienced cyber security teams that enable their other resources to focus on more complex projects.

