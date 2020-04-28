Energy Gum Market by Application (Fitness Training/Exercising, Sports, Study, Business, and Others), and Distribution Channel (Online, Supermarket, Convenience Stores, and Health Stores) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2023

The New Report “Energy Gum Market” published by Premium Market Insights, covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The global energy gum market was valued at $75.15 million in 2016 and is projected to reach $125.24 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 7.6% from 2017 to 2023. Energy gum a caffeine-rich gum that provides instant energy to alleviate the effects of sleep deprivation and fatigue as well as improve alertness and mental performance. It works by improving reaction time, alertness, concentration, and cognitive performance, particularly under conditions where sustained vigilance is necessary and the effects of sleep deprivation could be detrimental. Caffeine, being the prime ingredient of energy gums, proves effective in sustaining physical vigilance and prevents cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and diabetes. Energy gum is prepared by softening gum bases, followed by the addition of other formulation ingredients. Sugar, aspartame, liquid glucose, sorbitol, mannitol, xylitol, and various flavors are the other ingredients used in the manufacturing to reduce bitterness and improve taste. Energy gums have witnessed an upheaval among fitness conscious individuals who regularly consume sport nutrition and fitness supplements.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Blast Power Gum, BLOCKHEAD HQ Ltd., Mondelez International, Inc. (Cadbury Trebor Bassett), Energy Bombs, GumRunners, LLC, Lotte Group, GelStat Corporation (Mastix LLC), NeuroGum, LLC, Mars Inc. (Wm Wrigley), Zestl International NZ Ltd.

The consumption of energy gum lead to instant delivery of energy as well as prolonged effects such as better physical and mental performance during intense workouts, improved concentration, and low fatigue during labor-intensive tasks among others. In addition, in the recent years, the consumption of energy gums has increased while playing sports, studying, and business meetings to mitigate the effects of sleep deprivation and boost up their stamina; thereby, driving the energy gum market. The use of natural ingredients and increase in awareness about the benefits among millennials are expected to present new opportunities for energy gum manufacturers during the forecast period. According to the World Bank, the total labor force of India was pegged at 520.20 million in 2017 as compared to 512.76 million in 2016. Thus, growing labor force in emerging economies, such as India & China, is expected to boost the growth of the energy gum market.

KEY BENEFITS



This report provides an in-depth analysis of the Energy Gum equipment market to elucidate the potential investment pockets.

The current trends and future scenarios are outlined to determine the overall market potential and single out profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in the market.

This report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with their detailed impact analysis.

Quantitative analysis of the current market trends and estimations for the period 2014-2022 are provided to indicate its financial competency.

Porters Five Forces Model of the industry illustrate the potency of buyers and suppliers.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Energy Gum Market Size

2.2 Energy Gum Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Energy Gum Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Energy Gum Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Energy Gum Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Energy Gum Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Energy Gum Sales by Product

4.2 Global Energy Gum Revenue by Product

4.3 Energy Gum Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Energy Gum Breakdown Data by End User

