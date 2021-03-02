Energy Harvesting/ Regeneration for Electric Vehicles Land, Water & Air 2015-2025 Market Revenue Growth Predicted by 2019-2028

Global “Energy Harvesting/ Regeneration for Electric Vehicles Land, Water & Air 2015-2025” Market Research Study

Harvesting energy and transforming it into electricity is an ancient practice. The regenerative braking in automotives utilizes that energy, which generally bleeds off as heat. For electric vehicles, the main focus on energy harvesting remains with enhanced methods to power up the prime traction drive and recharge the traction battery. The prime traction battery in an electric vehicle can hold half of overall the cost of the vehicle, so the ability to control more ambient energy sources enable the usage of the smaller batteries that can be recharged from various sources inside the vehicle.

Electric cars are expected to have almost six types of energy harvesting systems to convert infrared, ultra violet, vibration, visible light, lateral, vertical, and forward movement into electricity. Energy harvesting shock absorbers, commonly called Levant Power are trialed on buses. Proponents expect to move into car market around 5 years after buses adopt them. Thermoelectric harvesting such as AIST and Komatsu KELK will be more practicable on military vehicles, buses, and other large automobiles than cars.

The in-wheel traction motors are in manufacturing phase to be employed in buses in Japan, China, and the Netherlands. Cheaper and more rugged non-synchronous motors are more accepted in larger vehicles comparing to smaller automotives. Following this trend, the Proton hybrid car is being rolled out with in-wheel asynchronous motors in 2015. The jet engines have been feasible on a few buses where it was employed as range extenders. The rotary combustion engines, which were initially employed in e-aircraft, will also emerge in proton cars as range extenders in 2015.

