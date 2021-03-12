Energy Management System Market: Dynamics, Segments, Size and Demand, 2019–2027

Energy Management System Market Insights 2018, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Energy Management System industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Energy Management System manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2018-2025 global Energy Management System market covering all important parameters.

manufacturers is witnessing tremendous growth. Enterprises are engaging in developing sustainability goals and are investing heavily in sustainability management solutions in order to strengthen their brand value and reputation. Conversely, enterprises try to avoid going against the current about what their major stakeholders feel is important, as this will adversely impact their brands and ultimately their business. In keeping with this trend, the International Standardization Organization (ISO) reports that companies seeking certification such as International Standard ISO 50001 for energy management systems has been increasing globally. Considering 2014 as the base year, certifications increased by 77%. The demand for energy management certification is increasing because market players are focussing on establishing a good brand image and also trying to sustain themselves in a highly competitive scenario. These factors are boosting the adoption of energy management systems all over the world.

Low awareness regarding environmental initiatives can hamper the growth of the energy management system market

In emerging economies such as China and India, small enterprises in particular contribute significantly to environmental pollution. However, such enterprises have a passive attitude towards the prevention of pollution as environmental awareness among these enterprises is still relatively low. Large-scale investments in pollution control and energy management initiatives are usually limited to only large enterprises. In addition, enforcement of pollution standards is uneven and only government owned enterprises are targeted for environmental monitoring, pollution charges and fines, while small-scale enterprises evade such kind of liabilities. Further, in emerging economies, regulations regarding environmental protection are still separate from the economic planning process and the integration of environmental sustainability into economic planning is at a nascent stage. This low awareness may restrict the growth of the global energy management system market.

Global Energy Management System Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Vertical

In terms of revenue, the building automation segment is projected to be the most attractive segment in the global energy management system market during the forecast period. The building automation segment is expected to register high year-on-year growth rates throughout the forecast period and is estimated to witness a CAGR of 17.3% between 2017 and 2025, the highest among all the verticals. The oil & gas segment was valued at US$ 1,727.7 Mn in 2016 and accounted for 27.6% of the global market revenue share. The oil & gas segment is expected to remain dominant by 2025 end, accounting for a revenue share of 28.6%. The projected strong CAGR for the building automation segment is partly due to the fact that this segment is growing from a smaller base compared to the oil & gas and manufacturing segments and partly due to increasing adoption of sustainable residential architecture practices, mainly to reduce the rate of GHG emissions.

Augmented energy prices fuelling the growth of the global energy management system market

In order to avoid wastage of energy, governments in various countries have increased the prices of electricity and gas and have introduced stringent regulations to ensure that energy consumption is reduced, especially in the industrial sector. This is driving the demand for energy management solutions in order to monitor and control energy consumption. In addition, governments in various countries are offering incentives and subsidies to encourage the adoption of renewable energy sources.

