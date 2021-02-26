Engine Mount Market Breakdown, Development and New Market Opportunities & Forecasts 2027

An exclusive Engine Mount Market research report has been fabricated through the in depth analysis of the market dynamics across five regions such as North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The report aims to provide an overview of global Engine Mount market with detailed market segmentation by engine type, fuel type, vehicle type and geography. The global Engine Mount market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Also, key Engine Mount market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years. Some of the key players influencing the market are Cummins, Inc., Hyundai Motor Company, MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD., MAHLE GmbH, Scania AB, Hutchinson SA, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc., Trelleborg AB, Toyo Tire & Rubber Co., Ltd. and Fiat S.P.A.

One of the major driving factor fueling the growth of engine mount is the technological advancement in automotive industry which has led to the development of technology such as multi-fuel engines, variable valve technology (VVT), common rail direct injection (CRDI) and turbocharger which can produce high power. Some other factor driving the market are increasing vehicle production, growing demand for high-torque, and high power for racing and luxury segment. However the factor hindering the growth of engine mount is High R&D cost. OEMs developing engines that are lightweight and produce high power is expected to boost the market over the forecasted period.

Engine mount helps in protecting the engine from excessive movement and forces due to low frequency road and high frequency engine excitations. Engine mounting are the rigid clamps or brackets by the help of which engine is mounted on the frame of vehicle. They are made in such a way that they isolate transfer of vibration from engine to frame or frame to engine.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Engine Mount market based on engine type, fuel type and vehicle type. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Engine Mount market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

