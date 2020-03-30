ENT Devices Market 2016: Industry Innovative Growth with SWOT Analysis and Forecast-2022

ENT stands for Ear, Nose and Throat. They are among the most vital human organs. Their proper functioning may get affected by various factors like pollution, sinus, aging, etc. These issues are operated upon and resolved using ENT devices. ENT devices refers to the equipment, prosthetic devices and synthetic material used for surgery, therapy, detection and cure of any ailments related to these three regions (Ear, Nose and Throat), hearing, speaking and smelling. There has been a steady growth in the market of ENT devices.

The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% and reach a market of US$1400 million by the end of the forecasted period of five years.

End-user/Technology

The end users of the ENT devices are hospitals and private clinics. The technology used is continuously advancing. There is a demand for minimally invasive surgical instruments for ENT surgeries. Currently, Research and Development is majorly focused on these type of instruments.

Market Dynamics

The growth of the Global ENT devices market is contributed to by many factors. One of the factors is increasing population, especially geriatric population. Apart from this, due to growing pollution and other impurities in daily living, cases of sinuses and hearing problems has increased. The world has seen rising expenditure in healthcare in the developed countries and urbanization in the emerging economies. This has contributed hugely in growth of the market of ENT devices. There is an increasing trend of customized implants and technological advancement has helped in the same.

Market Segmentation

The market for Global ENT Devices can be segmented on the basis of two aspects: based on the product and based on the end user. Based on the product type, the market can be segmented into five segments: Surgical ENT devices, Diagnostic ENT devices, Voice prostheses, Hearing implants and Nasal splints. Based on the end user, he market can be segmented into four segments: ENT devices for hospitals, ENT devices for ASCs, ENT devices for local ENT clinics and for homecare.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

The major regions of the Global ENT devices market are North America, Asia and Europe. North America holds the largest market share among these regions. The market for ENT devices in India, China and Japan are seeing an exponential growth due to rise in disposable incomes in these countries.

Opportunities

Currently, the major restraints in the ENT Devices market are the expenses (high costs) and the technical errors in the equipment. Solving these two issues will create a vast range of opportunities and growth in the market. Using low costing substitutes for the sub parts of the equipment while not doing so at the expense of the quality will create a boom in the market.

Key Players

The key players of the Global ENT Devices market are Rexton Inc., Beltone, GN Resound A/S, Cochlear Ltd., Sonova Holding AG, Siemens Healthcare, Unitron Hearing Inc. and Starkey Laboratories Inc.

