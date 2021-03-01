Enteral Nutrition Industry – Advance Technology Research, Key Manufacturers, Competitive Analysis and Development Forecasts by Health Products, Meiji Holdings, Victus
The global enteral nutrition market is expected to reach US$ 16,185.64 Mn in 2027 from US$ 8,611.49 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 7.4% from 2019-2027.
The report provides trends prevailing in the global enteral nutrition market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as hindrances. The increasing incidence of malnutrition and rising number of patients suffering with chronic diseases are anticipated to drive the growth of the market. However, the complications associated with enteral nutrition is likely to hamper the growth of the market.
Some of the activities undertaken by the companies, which have promoted its growth are, majorly organic developments. Companies such as Abbott, Nestle SA and Danone SA among others have been implementing various strategies that have helped the growth of the company and in turn have brought about various changes in the enteral nutrition market. The companies have utilized strategies such as product launches, and approvals of their product portfolio and area expansion for the growth of their organizations.
Company Profiles
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Global Health Products, Inc.
- Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd.
- Victus, Inc.
- Hormel Foods Corporation
- Abbott
- Nestlé S.A.
- Danone SA
- Fresenius Kabi AG
- Mead Johnson Nutrition Company
The report segments Global Enteral Nutrition Market as follows:
Global Enteral Nutrition Market – By Form
- Liquid
- Powder
Global Enteral Nutrition Market – By Nutrient Composition
- Protein-Based
- Standard Protein Diet
- High Protein Supplement
- Protein for Diabetic Patients
- Other Composition Types
- Carbohydrates Based
- Fat Based
- Vitamin Based
- Others
Global Enteral Nutrition Market – By Distribution Channel
- Hospitals
- Retail Pharmacies
- Online Pharmacies
Global Enteral Nutrition Market – By Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- U.K
- Spain
- Italy
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
- South Africa
- South & Central America (SCAM)
- Brazil
- Argentina
