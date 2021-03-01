Enteral Nutrition Industry – Advance Technology Research, Key Manufacturers, Competitive Analysis and Development Forecasts by Health Products, Meiji Holdings, Victus

The global enteral nutrition market is expected to reach US$ 16,185.64 Mn in 2027 from US$ 8,611.49 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 7.4% from 2019-2027.

The report provides trends prevailing in the global enteral nutrition market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as hindrances. The increasing incidence of malnutrition and rising number of patients suffering with chronic diseases are anticipated to drive the growth of the market. However, the complications associated with enteral nutrition is likely to hamper the growth of the market.

Some of the activities undertaken by the companies, which have promoted its growth are, majorly organic developments. Companies such as Abbott, Nestle SA and Danone SA among others have been implementing various strategies that have helped the growth of the company and in turn have brought about various changes in the enteral nutrition market. The companies have utilized strategies such as product launches, and approvals of their product portfolio and area expansion for the growth of their organizations.



Company Profiles

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Global Health Products, Inc.

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd.

Victus, Inc.

Hormel Foods Corporation

Abbott

Nestlé S.A.

Danone SA

Fresenius Kabi AG

Mead Johnson Nutrition Company

The report segments Global Enteral Nutrition Market as follows:

Global Enteral Nutrition Market – By Form

Liquid

Powder

Global Enteral Nutrition Market – By Nutrient Composition

Protein-Based Standard Protein Diet High Protein Supplement Protein for Diabetic Patients Other Composition Types

Carbohydrates Based

Fat Based

Vitamin Based

Others

Global Enteral Nutrition Market – By Distribution Channel

Hospitals

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Global Enteral Nutrition Market – By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany U.K Spain Italy

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Australia South Korea

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia U.A.E South Africa

South & Central America (SCAM) Brazil Argentina



